Ingram Micro selects GfK Etilize as partner for product data taxonomy

Move strengthens 10-year relationship between tech product distributor and content provider

NEW YORK, NY, 226, September 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ingram Micro , a Fortune 500 distributor of information technology products and cloud services, has selected GfK Etilize as its partner for product data taxonomy (structure) and technology solutions to enable implementation of its internal Product Information Management (PIM) solution.For the past 10 years, GfK Etilize has served as the primary product content provider for Ingram Micro’s e-commerce needs, enabling enhanced product data for 22 Ingram Micro global websites and improving content channels between Ingram Micro’s suppliers (manufacturers) and resellers.As part of the expanded relationship, GfK Etilize will add to and enhance its services for Ingram Micro, allowing the distributor to leverage the data standards designed by GfK Etilize, as well as all of its structured and enhanced product data. GfK Etilize will also collaborate with Ingram Micro to enable and launch the distributor’s new PIM platform for product content aggregation, storage and syndication.“We have experienced firsthand GfK’s commitment to high-quality data and service – so expanding our collaboration is a natural next step,” said Ragnarok Rocha, Executive Director of Global Product Management at Ingram Micro. “With help from GfK Etilize, we will be able to improve the customer experience in all our global websites, since GfK Etilize has excellent partnerships with the suppliers (manufacturers) to aggregate and syndicate the product information that supports our global eCommerce strategy.”“We are very glad to expand our work with Ingram Micro,” said Gary Schanzer, Managing Director for GfK Etilize. “As Ingram Micro’s online business continues to grow, we will make sure that we meet and exceed their expectations for product data, helping their online customers make better decisions by delivering a richer, more intuitive experience.”GfK Etilize – a division of GfK in North America – supplies product data to more resellers, distributors, manufacturers, and pricing portals than any other US provider. Online sellers can access up-to-date descriptions, rich content, and images for over 4 million products in the US, and manufacturers can have greater control over how their brands are portrayed on thousands of retail websites.About GfKGfK connects data and science. Innovative research solutions provide answers for key business questions around consumers, markets, brands and media – now and in the future. As a research and analytics partner, GfK promises its clients all over the world “Growth from Knowledge.”For more information, please visit https://www.gfk.com/solutions/product-catalogs/or follow GfK on Twitter: www.twitter.com/GfK About Ingram MicroIngram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. More at www.ingrammicro.com



