Gynaecological Devices Market Size Worth $17 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 8.50%: Infinium Global Research

Gynaecological Devices Market Infinium Global Research

The gynaecological devices market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 8.50% During the Forecast Period to Reach USD 17 Billion By 2025.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report "Gynaecological Devices Market (Product - Gynaecological Endoscopy Devices, Fluid Management Systems, Endometrial Ablation Devices, Contraceptive Devices/Female Sterilization, Hand Instrument, Gynaecological Chairs, and Diagnostic Imaging Systems; End-user - Surgical/Diagnostic Center, Hospitals, and Clinics): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The gynaecological devices market is projected to reach approximately USD 17 billion by 2025 from USD 9.6 billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 8.50% over the forecast period.

From puberty through menopause, a woman's reproductive organs are constantly changing through the normal processes of sexual activity, pregnancy and aging, and sometimes disease and injury. The gynaecological treatment deals with a wide range of issues such as obstetrics, or pregnancy and childbirth, sexually transmitted infections, menstruation and fertility issues, hormone disorders, and others.

Increasing Prevalence of Diseases Related to Female Reproductive Systems

The growing elderly female population and the increasing prevalence of diseases related to female reproductive systems are the major drivers for the market. Furthermore, growing awareness about health and well-being, change in lifestyle of the global female population has gradually enhanced their healthcare requirements that provide growing demand for the gynaecological devices market. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies contribute to the growth of the market. However, stringent government policies and lengthy process of government approval are hindering the growth of the market. Moreover, growing initiatives taken by the government and non-government organizations towards women and child health provides a growth opportunity for the gynaecological devices market.

Gynaecological Devices Market Segmented into Product and End-User

Gynaecological devices market segmented into product and end-user. On the basis of product, the market is consists of gynaecological endoscopy devices, fluid management systems, endometrial ablation devices, contraceptive devices/ female sterilization, hand instrument, gynaecological chairs, and diagnostic imaging systems. The gynaecological devices market on the basis of end-user, bifurcated into surgical/diagnostic centers, hospitals, and clinics.

Regional Review of Gynaecological Devices Industry

Geographically, the gynaecological devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Row. North America is the largest region for the gynaecological devices market owing to a high rate of awareness regarding the availability of diagnostic tests and treatment and well-established healthcare infrastructure. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR in the near future owing to growing awareness and preference for minimally invasive surgeries, the existence of a large patient pool and increasing government funding in healthcare facilities in the region.

Gynaecological Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

Product launch, collaboration, merger, and acquisition are the key strategies adopted by market players to cater to the requirement of the market. For instance, Boston Scientific completed the acquisition of BTG plc. This acquisition strengthened the company's commercial infrastructure to support physicians treating some of the most challenging diseases impacting patient health around the world. The major operating players in the gynaecological devices market are Stryker Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, MedGyn Product Inc., Medtronic PLC, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Richard Wolf GmbH, Ethicon Inc., Olympus Corporation, and CooperSurgical, Inc.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Gynaecological Devices Market”



