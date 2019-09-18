Asthma Spacers Market Size Worth $1.72 Billion by 2024 | CAGR: 3.50%: Infinium Global Research

Asthma Spacers Market Infinium Global Research

The global market for asthma spacers is expected to grow at a CAGR 3.50% over the period.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The asthma spacers market is projected to reach approximately USD 1.72 billion by 2024 from USD 1.34 billion in 2017, with a CAGR of 3.5 % over the forecast period. A spacer is a holding chamber that shaped like a tube or football. The spacer makes easier to take asthma or COPD medication from the type of puffer called a metered-dose inhaler. It helps the medication to get straight where it’s needed in the lungs, with less medication ending up in the mouth and throat where it can lead to irritation or mild infections. A spacer can also make it easier to coordinate breathing in and pressing the puffer. A spacer is an external device that is attached to a metered-dose inhaler (MDI) to allow for better drug delivery by actuation and inhalation coordination.

Growing Prevalence of Asthma Diseases are the Major Driver for the Asthma Spacers Market

The growing prevalence of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases are the major driver for the asthma spacers market. Further, an increase in patient awareness about asthma spacers and growing preference for metered-dose inhaler and spacer combinations provide growing demand for asthma spacers market. However, the availability of substitute products such as dry powder inhalers, nebulizers, and soft mist inhalers is hindering the growth of the market. Moreover, leading manufacturers are focusing on the development of portable spacer devices that provides growth opportunities for the asthma spacers market.

Asthma Spacers Market is Segmented into Product Type and Distribution Channel

The asthma spacers market is segmented into product type and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the global asthma spacers market is included volumetric, aerochamber, inspirease, and optichamber. The asthma spacers market based on the distribution channel is bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, e-commerce, and retail pharmacy.

Regional Insight

Geographically, the gynecological devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Row. North America is the largest region for the asthma spacer market owing to a high prevalence of asthma, favorable reimbursement policies and increasing government initiatives that mandate the use of asthma spacers with metered-dose inhalers. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with healthy CAGR owing to increasing healthcare expenditure and growing demand for innovative therapeutics for the treatment of diseases.

Competitive Landscape of Asthma Spacers Market

The key players in the asthma spacer market are mainly focused on the research and development activities to discover, develop and manufacture new products and to deliver the next generation of transformational medicines and vaccines for patients to cater to the requirement of the market. For instance, GSK’s Nucala for severe asthma approved in the US for a new at-home self-administration option. It is the first anti-IL5 biologic to give healthcare professionals a choice of how and where their patients receive treatment.

The major player operating in the global asthma spacers market is Trudell Medical International, GlaxoSmithKline Plc. , CONMED Corporation, PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medical Developments International, AstraZeneca, and Merck & Co., Inc.

