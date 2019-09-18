European Leadership University Welcomes New Cohort of Masters of Data Science in November 2019

While the current cohort prepares for job opportunities in Amsterdam, European Leadership University will more than double its student intake in November.

I think I am going to acquire a lot of skills for the next ten years of my life. I see myself as a successful data scientist in one of the leading IT companies.” — Trishala Basti, current Data Science master student

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, September 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- After launching its first data science programme in 2018, European Leadership University is welcoming its next cohort of data science students in November 2019. The November class is expected to increase the class size of the programme to more than double. The data science faculty also continues to grow, welcoming new course facilitators and mentors to support the students’ learning.The Data Science Master’s Programme at European Leadership University prepares students for a career in data science through a competency-based curriculum. Answering to the shortage of data scientists and other tech professionals in the Netherlands, the programme centers the employability of its students. The curriculum has been built around core competencies in conversation by experts in the field, focusing on the most on-demand skills in the labor market.The programme follows a unique, blended learning model, combining online and face-to-face education. In addition to weekly live interactive workshops on our virtual classrooms, the university offers curated online resources from leading content providers such as Datacamp and Pluralsight and provides all students with a mentor. They also integrate dialogical and peer-peer learning into the programme through learning accelerators like Action Learning and Town Halls.Mani Jangde, a student in the inaugural class of European Leadership University, appreciates the communal aspect of the programme: “We are very much connected to each other and this gives me a feeling of community rather than a university.” Trishala Basti, another Data Science student at European Leadership University, enjoys the peer learning in the programme: “I would say the Action Learning Sets are amazing, because I am learning a lot with my students and from them.”The current cohort of Data Science students is about to complete the Data Science bootcamp, which will be followed by leadership courses. Students travel to Amsterdam for workshops and activities with the university’s employer network. The current cohort feels optimistic about their future in data science. Mani says: “I feel very promising about the programme, and very optimistic to create a value in the IT world as a data scientist in the future.” Trishala echoes this feeling: “I think I am going to acquire a lot of skills for the next ten years of my life. I see myself as a successful data scientist in one of the leading IT companies.”The November cohort will again welcome a diverse class of students, hailing from different corners of the world and a variety of disciplines. The next cohort of the master’s programme will commence on November 11, 2019. Students are expected to graduate in May 2021.European Leadership University was founded back in 2015 by a team with a background experience of more than 25 years and has grown to become a new generation university and global tech-driven talent developer. It was established to bridge the skills gap businesses face in the technology field. Its unique learning system is flexible, adaptable and employer-driven. European Leadership University also collaborates with employers in different tech companies. So, once the students complete the course and gain the required professional skills, they are linked with suitable employers in Amsterdam who are already looking for skilled data scientists. European Leadership University’s number one concern is to prepare students for the working world once they complete their degree. It is a member of the Amsterdam Economic Board's Network Council and has partnered with institutions including the Data Science Foundation.



