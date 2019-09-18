Let’s Go Travel: Uganda’s only 20/20 safari tour operator

Chimpanzee nose picking Mambamba Swamp Saddle Bill Stork

KAMPALA, UGANDA, September 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Traveling to Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya or Rwanda? Let’s Go Travel is evidence, that not all Uganda Tour Operators are designed equal. The minute you visit www.ugandaletsgotravel.com you notice, you are not just looking at a well-designed web portal of another tour operator. You feel there is a sole behind this company.

Family owned and operated with an international team from Australia to Uganda, headquartered in Uganda, everything this company does is just a little better than the best. Their safaris are authentic, immersive and representative of Uganda. This is clearly evidenced by, their continued commitment and participation with Responsible Tourism Initiatives with Tourism Zones, their support of cultural activities that enabled local communities to benefit from tourism and investing in their Safari Vehicles to ensure that all visitors get the best possible ride as they experience the very best Uganda has to offer.

It's a 20/20 company, over 20 years in business, with 20 employees who all love their job. This adds to the trust and flexibility a tour operator needs to be successful in a competitive environment.

Combining an excellent tour, safari and explorer program together with strong links to the communities is what makes Let's Go Travel highly respected, successful and a true trendsetter for Tourism in Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania

Let's go is a tour operator with a heart. Managing director Joan Kantu Else said: "In 1996 with my children grown and away at school I established Let's Go Travel in a small corner office in Kampala and threw everything I had into growing this small travel agency with just 2 employees. Today, Let's Go Travel has over 20 employees and has expanded its service portfolio to include tour packages and guides. In recent years, our business has developed a keen focus on Responsible Tourism."

Let's Go Travel is passionate about Responsible Tourism. Responsible Tourism as defined in Cape town in 2002 at the World Summit for Sustainable Development is making better places for people to live in and better places to visit. Responsible Tourism requires that operators, hoteliers, governments, local people and tourists take action to make tourism more sustainable.

Joan has a message to her clients: "We listen to what you want and carefully design safari to match, working within your budget, and with an absolute commitment to quality. Our clients benefit from specialists who design safaris around them, show them the highlights in a different light, and introduce them to places and experiences that others might miss.

Let's Go Travel is a proud member of the African Tourism Board ( https://africantourismboard.com/ ), and a member of many international organizations including Tourism Uganda, IATA, ATTA, SITE, SKAL, UWA, BCD Travel, STA and eTc.

Let's Go Travel ( https://www.ugandaletsgotravel.com/ ) is an active member of the Rotary club and director Anjelica Evans is looking forward to bringing some Uganda Pineapple to the upcoming World Rotary Summit in Honolulu. As confirmed by Hawaii based eTurboNews, pineapples are actually sweeter in Uganda. Anjelica is originally from Australia and loves her home by choice, Uganda.





