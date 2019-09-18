Collagen Protein Pills with Five Collagen Types Launch on Amazon

Collagen Genesis Collagen Genesis Contains 5 types of Collagen Peptides NAMFON NUTRITION

NamFon Nutrition has recently announced the launch of its new Collagen Genesis protein pills, which contain the nutritional benefits of five types of collagen.

SANFORD, NC, USA, September 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NamFon Nutrition, a manufacturer of several world-class health products, has recently launched its new collagen protein pills on Amazon. The organic gelatin capsules provide the nutritional benefits of type I, II, III, V, and X gelatins to help maintain a healthy body. With 90 capsules per bottle, this product has been manufactured in a state-of-the-art US-FDA registered and GMP certified laboratory. Collagen Genesis has the most essential and useful types of peptides in one easy-to-swallow pill,” says Joel Johnson, the spokesperson for the brand. “Unlike other products that only contain one or two types, even in powder form, our organic gelatin capsules provide you with the nutritional benefits of types I, II, III, V, and X that work together to help you to better maintain a healthy body.”The human body’s most important building block, collagen, makes up approximately 30% of the proteins in the body. This key structural protein ensures the elasticity, cohesion and regeneration of connective tissues such as skin, tendons, ligaments, cartilage and bones. There are many types of collagen in the body, but almost 90 percent of them belong to the types I, II or III.According to experts, protein hydrolyzation breaks down its amino acid chains, making it easier for people to digest them. Hydrolyzed collagen is also known as collagen peptide or collagen hydrolysate . Natural collagen production in the human body declines with age; therefore, many people use collagen pills to promote healthy hair, skin, nails and bones.According to NamFon Nutrition, the most important benefits of its new collagen pills include:Helps achieve a natural and youthful glow to the skin, hair and nailsSlows down the skin aging process by reducing wrinkles, dryness and fine linesHelps avoid prolonged aches and pains in the muscles, ligaments and jointsPromotes good digestive health, restful sleep, heightened metabolism and weight lossReduces anxiety and decreases the risk of heart-related conditionsSupports an active lifestyle.Those interested in finding out more about NamFon Nutrition’s Collagen Genesis protein pills can visit the company’s website or Amazon storefront.###



