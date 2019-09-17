Probiotics for Women with D-Mannose Recommended by UTI Patients

VitalWise Womens Probiotic VitalWise Womens Probiotic Certification VitalWise Womens Probiotic

HAMILTON, NJ, USA, September 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- VitalWise Probiotic Supplements, a manufacturer of high-quality probiotic vitamins, is pleased to share the success of its popular probiotics for women . The company reveals that its vegan vitamin capsules have garnered positive results in helping chronic UTI sufferers improve their health condition. The brand's high-potency probiotic offers 10 billion CFUs per serving and is made in the USA. Each bottle contains 30 capsules and is available on Amazon.Each capsule of VitalWise's womens probiotic delivers 10 billion live cultures with five beneficial probiotic strains deep into the intestinal tract. It supports gut flora balance and fixes issues such as bloating, gas, constipation and acid reflux by replenishing good bacteria in the intestines. It also contains cranberry extract, a natural ingredient that contains antioxidants such as proanthocyanidins to support the urinary tract and help eliminate conditions such as UTIs, yeast infections and bacterial vaginosis. It also contains D-mannose, a type of sugar used to prevent urinary tract infections (UTIs) and to treat the inherited metabolic disorder, carbohydrate-deficient glycoprotein syndrome.VitalWise says that its women probiotics also contain a form of dietary fiber known as prebiotics. This kind of fiber serves as probiotic food, stimulating the growth of good bacteria within the GI tract. The product also functions as probiotics for weight loss by reducing the calories absorbed from food and affecting the hormones and proteins related to appetite and fat storage."I love these probiotics. I need probiotic supplements nowadays because I have developed a chronic UTI starting this past year, and I have been on four rounds of antibiotics, and that was killing my flora and was expensive," says a recent user of the product. "I tried a women's formula at the store where I work, and that was fine, but at the tune of 35.99 a month. I found these, and they have worked just as well, probably better, and it's half the price. I feel better knowing I am doing something good for my body, instead of antibiotics."Anyone who wants to find out more about VitalWise's Probiotics for Women should visit the company's website or Amazon storefront.###



