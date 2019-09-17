Rapidly Growing Tech Solution Provider ITsavvy Announces New Raleigh, NC Office

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing tech solution providers in the U.S., just announced it is expanding its physical footprint into the North Carolina market.

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., September 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing technology solution providers in the U.S., just announced that it is expanding its physical footprint into the North Carolina market. With the ability to sell and support a full range of both cloud and on-premises technology solutions that include over two million products and a complete suite of managed services, ITsavvy brings expertise, experience and an industry-leading reputation for outstanding client service to this market.

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “This is an excellent opportunity for us to grow our business in this dynamic part of the country; North Carolina is really on the leading edge of the current tech boom. Because of this, it’s a place where we want both visibility to showcase our brand and person-to-person accessibility to a number of organizations that are headquartered in the area.”

The new office is led by a senior executive with years of experience in the IT space, Director of Sales, Raleigh Julio Somohano. He is enthusiastic about aligning his new staff with the ITsavvy best practices that guarantee success.

“There is such potential for ITsavvy to make a splash in this marketplace,” Somohano said. “Between companies like Allscripts and universities like Duke, there are plenty of reasons for ITsavvy to flourish. With Cisco, and Lenovo right in our backyard, this also centers us in a technology hotbed.”

ITsavvy’s Solution Architects and Implementation Engineers, among the best in the industry, are experts at recommending, developing and deploying client solutions. This means the company’s clients are assured the best possible technology solution for their current and future needs. As with all ITsavvy locations, these architects and engineers are available to client executives and their clients.

ITsavvy’s Regional Vice President, Sales Eastern U.S. Kit Schmierer said, “The expansion into this prominent location is long overdue for our fast-rising company. It will be exciting to take the area by storm. With the seasoned sales staff and technology specialists at ITsavvy, we are perfectly positioned for success.”

The new office is located at 4601 Six Forks Road, Suite 127, Raleigh, NC 27609.

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an

e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Indianapolis; Warren, N.J.; Davenport, Iowa; Hayward, Calif.; and Beavercreek, Ohio. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com. Visit ITsavvy’s Media Center at www.ITsavvy.com/about/media-center. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; 630-363-8081. Full release at: https://www.itsavvy.com/itsavvy-announces-new-raleigh-nc-office/.



