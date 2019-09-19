Advance Your Education with Making Education Possible™ & Avoid Massive Education Debt

Join the MEP Movement and Fight Back Against Rising Education Costs!

Making Education Possible™ has added new benefits, including discounts on DSST test preparation, certificates for LPN/LVNs, college tuition, & EMS training.

I find Making Education Possible a remarkable organization. Over the last few years we have helped over 6,000 students reach their educational goals.” — Tim Scoggins, FMR Service Chief of Voluntary Ed, Coast Guard

ABILENE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Making Education Possible™ (MEP) helps you get the education and training you need without accumulating massive debt. MEP is a member-only education portal that provides all the tools & resources you need to advance your education and turn your dreams into reality. MEP offers degree planning, college tuition discounts, and discounts on everyday living expenses. We realized the need to have all these benefits in one convenient location, so MEP was created to help Make Education Possible for YOU! Don't search the internet for a college. Instead, use MEP and let the colleges compete for you.

MEP members can use automated degree planning to compare over 400 colleges & universities and find the fastest path to degree completion for the least amount of time and money. Need to graduate sooner? No problem MEP has negotiated discounts on affordable study material so that you are able to “test out” and earn college credit by passing DSST, ECE or CLEP exams. Not sure where to start? Access to advisors is included with membership. MEP partners with education providers and negotiates discounts on college tuition, test prep, certifications, life's everyday necessities, and more!

MEP's discount partners include LifeMart (discounts on life's everyday needs & some fun stuff too), SpeedyPrep™, RNNursing Prep™, DegreeQuest™, and CNANursingPrep™. MEP members have access to free resources that provide links to scholarships, free college courses through open courseware, free online prep courses for the ACT, SAT and TEAS and many other free services. In addition, MEP is excited to announce four new discount partnerships

MEP members will now receive a 10% discount on DSSTPrep™, an online test prep platform for the DSST exam. DSSTPrep™ prepares you to pass DSST exams and you can earn college credit for less than $200 a course – including test prep. With the average cost of a college course sitting at around $1,800, that is a savings of up to $1,600 per course. DSSTPrep™ is endorsed by Prometric, the company behind the DSST exam and the DSST exam is accepted at over 1,900 colleges and universities. With the addition of DSSTPrep™, MEP now offers the full library of SpeedyPrep™ test prep products. SpeedyPrep™ also sponsors a $500 scholarship giveaway for MEP members every quarter.

Additionally, MEP has partnered with BISK Education to make high-quality online programming available from seven universities. MEP members are now eligible to receive up to a 10% tuition reduction on select online programs, ranging from certificates to undergraduate and graduate degree programs, from such universities as Michigan State University, Villanova University, Florida Tech, Jacksonville University, New England College, University of Notre Dame and the University of South Florida. MEP’s active and retired military service members may be eligible for additional tuition benefits and savings.

MEP has also partnered with NAPNES CertsPrep™ to offer a 10% discount on NAPNES continuing education certificates for Licensed Practical Nurses and Licensed Vocational Nurses. NAPNES, the National Association of Practical Nurse Education and Service, is the oldest association that advocates the practice, education, and regulation of practical and vocational nurses. NAPNES Certifications are nationally-recognized and respected credentials which allow practical and vocational nurses to demonstrate their knowledge and skills, and to stand out among their peers within the nursing profession. NAPNES CertsPrep™ is the official provider of NAPNES Certification Courses.

MEP is also excited to announce a partnership with Texas EMS School. Texas EMS School is designed to prepare you to meet the challenging demands of the EMS career field, and to prepare for the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) cognitive and psychomotor skills exams. MEP members get a 5% discount off the online course and MEP members who are current or former members of the military are eligible for a 10% discount. This program is for Texas residents only.

Join the MEP movement & fight back against rising education costs! Then follow the ADVANCE steps to turn your dreams into reality.

Making Education Possible Saves You Time and Money!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.