Rudy L. Kusuma's Team Is Once Again Ranked #1 Team In California By RE/MAX Headquarter From Jan-Jul 2019 Top 100 US Team

Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team Once Again Is Ranked No. 1 by RE/MAX Headquarter

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. has been honored to be recognized once again as the number one real estate team in California by RE/MAX Headquarter from January to July 2019 Top Team in the United States.

RE/MAX ranks one hundred real estate professionals solely based on their excellence in real estate throughout the calendar month of January to July 2019. Unbelievably, Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team remains to hold their number one position.

The Home Selling Team is known as one of the most professional and dependable real estate teams in the region. Their team sells twenty times more homes than a standard average agent does. That means they sell more homes compared to their competitors. For one, they can offer their client’s home far better exposure, leading to getting more exposure to buyers in a bigger area both locally and internationally.

The home selling team takes pride in their 35,127 buyers waiting in their database seeking for a home. Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team sells client’s home for an average of 3.1 percent more money than a typical area agent does. Clients will receive $15,500 more extra money on a $500,000 property.

What’s more, the home selling team also sells the client’s home on average on twenty-days online. Not just their team can sell their client’s home for more money and quicker than standard area agent can but there’s a higher chance that the home will be purchased too. In fact, there is only seventy-one percent of area homes sold throughout their listing term, according to the 2015 MLS statistics.

Home sellers can rest assured that every real estate agent in their team is equipped with the experience and excellent abilities to sell a home. More and more individuals can testify how their selling experience with Rudy L. Kusuma’s team was the best and most unforgettable one. Interested individuals who want to sell their home with the company can read what other local homeowners say about their team at www.zillow/profile/rudylk.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX is the franchisor of the worldwide RE/MAX network based in Denver and led by its founders Gail and Dave Linger. RE/MAX Holdings Inc., its parent company, is traded publicly on the New York Stock Exchange as RMAX.

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc.

Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. is one of the most respected and esteemed real estate brokerage company throughout California. The real estate firm provides specialized and dependable full-service support in property buying and sells for both residential and commercial customers throughout the area.

###

For individuals interested in making a move or joining the Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Inc. team, simply call Rudy L. Kusuma at 626-789-0159 or email him at rudy@teamnuvision.net.





