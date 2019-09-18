UnifiedFX and Stack8 Partner to create seamless Cisco Collaboration Management

Stack8 Logo UnifiedFX logo UnifiedFX

Companies Announce Strategic Partnership and Technology Integration

Bringing together SMACs and PhoneFX gives the very best of both worlds to our customers. It takes the time, complexity and cost out of the management equation.” — Phil Coll

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- UnifiedFX a recognized leader in Cisco Telephony Endpoint Management software solutions and Stack8 , a leading Cisco Uniﬁed Communications (UC) and services and solutions provider, announced today a technology partnership that will enable customers to manage their Cisco Collaboration suites from a single platform.Stack8’s, SMACS provisioning software, which eases the challenges of Moves, Adds and Changes within Cisco UC Applications, is now integrated with UnifiedFx’s, PhoneFX Phone Endpoint Management Solution. From within the SMACs application, the PhoneFX application can be launched with a single button click enabling customers to access PhoneFX simply and quickly.SMACS is capable of provisioning users and devices in seconds across your entire user base, while PhoneFX is ideal for remote control help desk, configuration, and training scenarios.The combined SMACs and PhoneFX software can streamline business operations while providing the full scope of necessary provisioning and remote-control features, making it an excellent choice for Cisco user provisioning and Cisco phone management.Phil Coll, co-founder and CEO of UnifiedFX, said “Bringing together SMACs and PhoneFX gives the very best of both worlds to our customers. It takes the time, complexity and cost out of the management equation.”"This integration is a great example of how we’re delivering on the promise of unified communications and thus making Cisco UC applications easier and better to use. Eliminating complex and time-consuming provisioning tasks allow IT teams to be more proactive and efficient, enabling them to focus on more important business impacting activities,” explained Steven Karachinsky, CEO of Stack8.About UnifiedFXUnifiedFX Limited is a software development company and a recognised leader in Cisco telephony Endpoint Management Solutions. With an exclusive focus on the Cisco market place, UnifiedFX provides innovative solutions which enhance the ability of any organisation to fully manage thousands of IP telephones and contact center agents across geographically dispersed regions from a central location.PhoneFX is the web-based single phone remote control and management tool that is an integral component part of the PhoneView End Point management suite. Customers can easily upgrade from PhoneFX to PhoneView on request.About Stack8Stack8 aspires to deliver on the promise of Unified Communications. Today, the majority of companies that have transitioned to IP communications have effectively just bought an expensive phone system, yielding little business performance improvements. While the promise of digital communications is well-defined companies just can’t get there. There are numerous factors holding customers back, led by integrators/partners treating this move like any other project. Once the technology is installed, they move to the next project stranding the customer with a complicated and difficult to use the platform.We built Stack8 to fight for our customers. We seek to get past the broken promises of integrators by building a pathway to digital communications while also adhering to disciplined IT processes. This quest requires a blend of creativity, passion, and experience so that our clients no longer have to accept the status quo.Founded in 2010, Stack8 Technologies is an independent, privately held company based in Montreal, Canada. To find out more, please visit www.stack8.com



