Stack8 to Exhibit and Present at Cisco Live 2019

Company to Demonstrate Latest UC Automation Innovations and UCaaS offering at Cisco Live – Collaboration Village

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stack8 , a leader in Cisco Unified Communications (UC) Services, and Solutions, today announced its planned activities for Cisco Live, scheduled for June 09-13, 2019 at the San Diego Convention Center. Stack8 invites attendees to learn more about its UC Automation innovations as well as its UCaaS offering based on Cisco BroadCloud., and how it can help you on your journey to achieve the Promise of Unified Communications. The Stack8 booth is located in the Collaboration Village.Here is a glimpse of what you can expect to see and learn from our team in San Diego: Automated Migration of CUCM to Cisco Webex Calling powered by BroadCloudThinking of migrating your on-premise Cisco PBX to Cisco Webex Calling powered by BroadCloud? Come and see how this transition can be facilitated via our automatic migration tool. Simply enter the extension of an on-premise phone and watch it get migrated to the Cloud within seconds! SMACS Version 6 - Contact Center Agent Provisioning Comes to SMACSWe've added contact center agent provisioning to SMACS! Our simple 360 View allows users to set up and skill Cisco agents in as little as 30 seconds with minimal training.The SMACS Bulk Automation ModuleThis is a new addition to our automation suite, geared for UC Administrators looking to further automate their workflows through zero-touch provisioning and deprovisioning. Included you will find:ITSM Automation - ServiceNowThrough APIs specifically designed to automate catalog items in ServiceNow, you will have the ability to provision or deprovision users within seconds by automatically processing requests with zero interaction from the helpdesk.Automatic UC Provisioning/DeprovisioningDon't want to go through an ITSM like ServiceNow? We got you covered! The SMACS Bulk Automation Module allows UC administrators to set up scheduled jobs to automatically provision or de-provision users.• Zero-Touch Deprovisioning- Keep your UC environment lean and clean by automatically polling CUCM for any newly de-activated users. SMACS can automatically deprovision the users by removing their services and free up licenses In your UC environment.• Zero-Touch Provisioning- Using LDAP filters, SMACS can automatically identify newly created users in the corporate directory and build up services, including their phone, extension, and voicemail.Hear from a Stack8 expert:Eric Losier, CTO at Stack8 will host two sessions entitled: “BroadCloud Calling and Automation will help your Organization Deliver on the Promise of Unified Communications.”Monday, June 10th at 6:15 PMTuesday, June 11th at 12:25 PMLocation: Collaboration Solution Theater, in the Collaboration VillageAbout Stack8Stack8 aspires to deliver on the promise of Unified Communications. Today, the majority of companies that have transitioned to IP communications have effectively just bought an expensive phone system, yielding little business performance improvements. While the promise of digital communications is well-defined companies just can’t get there. There are numerous factors holding customers back, led by integrators/partners treating this move like any other project. Once the technology is installed, they move to the next project stranding the customer with a complicated and difficult to use the platform.We built Stack8 to fight for our customers. We seek to get past the broken promises of integrators by building a pathway to digital communications while also adhering to disciplined IT processes. This quest requires a blend of creativity, passion, and experience so that our clients no longer have to accept the status quo.We believe in this promise and have built our company to lead our customers on their Digital journey.Founded in 2010, Stack8 Technologies is an independent, privately held company based in Montreal, Canada. To find out more, please visit www.stack8.com #CLUS, #Stack8, #collaboration



