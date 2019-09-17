Investors Bank Appoints Rajiv Varshney Chief Compliance Officer

Mr. Varshney brings extensive expertise in quality management, leadership and mentoring to his new position.

Executive Charged with Implementing a Scalable and Sustainable Compliance Program

Investors Bank (NASDAQ:ISBC)

We know that Rajiv has the skill set to manage, shape and scale our risk compliance function as we look to grow the organization.” — Investors Bank CEO Kevin Cummings

SHORT HILLS, NEW JERSEY, US, September 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investors Bank has appointed Rajiv Varshney to the position of Chief Compliance Officer effective immediately. Mr. Varshney’s primary responsibility is to maintain a sustainable as well as scalable compliance program that aligns with the bank’s strategic growth plans. He will support deploying the bank’s databases, workflow tools and management information systems (MIS) to enhance the risk management function and produce efficiencies.Mr. Varshney is reporting to Investors Bank’s Chief Risk Officer Paul Kalamaras. He is also part of the executive team that is focused on making significant changes to the company’s enterprise-wide risk management processes and procedures.In welcoming Mr. Varshney, Investors Bank CEO Kevin Cummings said, “We know that Rajiv has the skill set to manage, shape and scale our risk compliance function as we look to grow the organization. He is a highly motivated strategic thinker with a broad base of expertise in banking and team mentoring, as well as in risk and change management. Rajiv also brings a wealth of experience interacting with banking regulators on issues ranging from compliance to corporate governance and reporting. A volunteer who devotes his time to serving communities, he is deeply committed to environmental conservation projects.”Prior to joining Investors Bank, Mr. Varshney was Regulatory Compliance Chief Operating Officer at HSBC USA from 2013 to 2019. He managed the bank’s regulatory compliance function and successfully completed extensive changes to the procedures that increased the effectiveness of the risk management program.He joined HSBC in 2003 as an executive in the credit card business. He instituted a Six Sigma program, which is a business process that helps improve profits, an organization’s culture and the quality of its products and services. He also helped establish global offshore centers that serve and support the bank’s operations in North America.After earning his MBA in supply chain management at Michigan State University, Mr. Varshney became a consultant with EY, which was formerly known as Ernst & Young. He spent four years consulting with manufacturing firms in the Midwest. In this role, he coached, mentored and trained hundreds of employees in such total quality management methods as ISO-9000 and Six Sigma.Mr. Varshney has completed extensive educational programs in management, leadership and engineering. He graduated with a Bachelor degree in industrial engineering from Delhi College of Engineering. He received a Six Sigma Black Belt certification from the American Society of Quality. He also attended Stanford University’s Advanced Leadership Program and earned a Strategic Decision & Risk Management Certification from the university.Actively involved in environmental conservation, he participated in studies with Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute, volunteered for a lion conservation program in Kenya, and participated in a similar project in Trinidad to protect the leatherback turtle.About Investors BankInvestors Bank, headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey, is a full-service community bank that has been serving customers since 1926. With over $27 billion in assets and a network of 145 retail branches, Investors Bank delivers personalized services and products tailored to the needs of its customers. Investors Bank’s banking services include complete deposit, loan and cash management products for consumers and businesses.For more details about Investors Bank, visit the website address: https://www . investorsbank.comInvestors Bank: Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.