LEM Products, Inc. adds ISO 9001:2015 to their business credentials

LEM Products Inc. Logo

Maureen O’Connor, owner, and CEO of LEM Products, Inc. announced today that LEM Products, Inc. has achieved ISO 9001:2015 Certification.

MONTGOMERYVILLE, PA, US, September 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maureen O’Connor, owner, and CEO of LEM Products, Inc. announced today that LEM Products, Inc. has achieved ISO 9001:2015 Certification. The Certification Scope includes imaging and converting for use as signs, tags, labels or product identification products. LEM Products, Inc. is a WBENC certified Woman-Owned Business, ALSTOM certified, a UL (Underwriters Laboratory) certified, CPUC (California Public Utilities Commission) certified and now, ISO 9001:2015 certified company.According to Ms. O’Connor, “Our team of experienced staff lead by COO, Michael Hess, worked diligently to achieve this certification. This team continued to successfully perform in their regular jobs as they assumed the additional work required to achieve ISO certification. I am profoundly proud of our company, this team and our entire staff.” The globally recognized ISO certification standard now allows LEM Products, Inc. to provide even greater certainty and confidence to its customers without the need for them to perform their own individual audits to ensure regulatory compliance. LEM Products, Inc. successfully completed and received ISO 9001:2015 stage 2 certification with DEKRA, an international certification body holding over 200 accreditations including certification of quality management systems, health safety and environment (HSE).LEM Products, Inc. has made significant investments in advancing its world-class reputation since 2016, beginning with relocating the company to a 47,000 SF facility in Montgomeryville PA that tripled manufacturing space and hiring industry veteran, Michael Hess as COO. Additionally, the firm has made capital investments in state-of-the-art equipment, operating systems upgrades, Continuous Improvement Programs, and LEAN manufacturing training and implementations.About LEM Products, Inc.LEM Products, Inc. is an industry leader in the imaging and converting of polymers and metals to make industrial safety identification products which are used across industries to maintain OSHA compliance and promote corporate branding on equipment and machinery. The company works with standards engineers to recommend materials that will endure challenging industrial environments and develops the complete industrial identification project based on customer specifications. Industrial labels, tags, and signs made by LEM Products, Inc. mark wind turbines with important safety information for maintenance and repair work; fleets with DOT compliance decals; equipment with asset tags; ladders with instructional safety information and fences that protect facilities with OSHA safety signage. When permanent, weather-resistant safety and branding communication marking is required, organizations rely on LEM Products, Inc.’s fifty-plus years of expertise in imaging and converting materials.Visit: http://www.LEMProductsInc.com to learn more about LEM Products, Inc.###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.