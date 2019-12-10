Identification, Safety Labels, Tags, and Signs Industry leader, LEM Products, Inc. is Celebrating a Memorable Year

LEM Products Inc. Logo Award Winning Fleet Decal for Georgia Power Designed and Manufactured by LEM Products, Inc. Abnormal conditions tag designed and manufactured by LEM Products, Inc.

LEM Products, Inc. celebrates outstanding manufacturing & design innovations recognized by two prestigious industry honors at the annual TLMI awards competition

This validates that our focus on design, durability and quality and our in-house manufacturing of durable and innovative solutions is a win-win for LEM and its customers.” — Maureen O’Connor

MONTGOMERYVILLE, PA, US, December 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ISO 9001:2015 certified identification, safety labels, tags, and signs Industry leader, LEM Products , Inc. is celebrating a very memorable year with exciting wins for both the company and it’s growing customer base. These achievements include outstanding manufacturing and design innovations which were recognized by two prestigious industry honors at the annual Tag and Label Manufacturers Institute (TLMI) Awards Competition held this past October at the Omni La Costa in Carlsbad, CA.Honors received by LEM Products, Inc. at the highly competitive TLMI awards event included 1st and 2nd place awards in two important industry categories:1st Place – Custom Fabricated Fleet Graphics Decals for Georgia Power. The Award slot is in the Digital Printing Category- Ink-Jet - Pressure Sensitive - Color Process - Non-Prime Category.2nd Place - Abnormal Conditions Vinyl Tag constructed for EXELON companies with a vinyl back laminate, self-sealing protective cover and finished with a non-conductive plastic grommet. The Award category is in the Industrial and/or Systems Category.“LEM Products Inc. has been active in TLMI since 2013 but our first real-world product entries were submitted this year, 2019, and we were thrilled to be a winner the first time around. TLMI Association membership includes some of the best printers in the world, it was an exacting process to post our products in this competition. But we know what we do and we do it very well. In selecting our entries, we focused on technical complexity of construction and uniqueness of application. We used and showcased actual products used by our customers and we prevailed in the categories that are important to our target market,” Said CEO Maureen O’Connor emphasizing that “all of us at LEM Products, Inc. are very proud of these awards. It is an exceptional accomplishment by an exceptional team of dedicated and talented employees. This validates that our focus on design, durability and quality and our in-house manufacturing of durable and innovative solutions is a win-win for LEM and its customers.”About LEM Products, Inc.Founded in 1967, Montgomeryville, Pennsylvania based LEM Products Inc. has grown from a local manufacturer of electrical identification products to a leader in the imaging and converting of polymers and metals to make industrial safety identification products which are used across industries to maintain OSHA compliance and promote effective corporate branding on equipment and machinery. The company works with standards engineers to recommend materials that will last in the challenging industrial environments and scopes the complete industrial identification project based on customer specifications.Industrial labels, tags, and signs made by LEM Products Inc. mark wind turbines with important safety information for maintenance and repair work; fleets with DOT compliance decals; equipment with asset tags; ladders with instructional safety information and fences that protect facilities with OSHA safety signage. When permanent, weather-resistant safety and branding communication marking is required, demanding organizations rely on LEM Products Inc. 50+ years of expertise in imaging and converting. Visit: http://www.LEMProductsinc.com to learn more about LEM Products, Inc.

