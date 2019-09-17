RDI Introduces Snap Action Limit Switches

There were 716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 164,456 in the last 365 days.

Broad Range of Snap Action Limit and Lever Switches

MOUNT KISCO, NY, USA, September 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RDI today announced the introduction of its SS and SH Series of Limit and Lever Snap Action Switches. RDI's broad range of limit / lever snap action switches include subminiature, miniature, and metal case models. These limit switches have a variety of actuator configurations (pin plunger, lever, and roller lever), electrical ratings from low levels up to 30 Amps, and a broad range of operating forces. Terminal styles include PCB through-hole, quick connect, wire leads, screw, solder, formed PC through-hole, flat and step base. Sealed models are available as is SPST, SPDT, DPST and DPDT functionality. Mounting options include vertical or right angle, PCB and snap-in mounting. RDI limit / lever switches perform in many applications including:

- Robotics and automation
- Portable tools and machine tools
- Vending machines, ATMs and arcade games
- Automotive, Garage door openers
- Medical devices (including hospital beds)
- Industrial and computer enclosures, Alarm devices and security systems

With multiple series options to choose from, RDI limit / lever snap action switches provide options across general purpose, precision, interlock, miniature, subminiature, and sealed switch categories ensuring an optimum performance solution for your application.

About RDI – For over 30 years RDI has been a leading provider of Electronics Manufacturing Services, Standard and Custom Electromechanical Components, Design and Development Services and developer of ODM products. RDI is an ISO-9001-2015 and ISO-13485-2016 certified manufacturer headquartered in Mount Kisco, NY, and has over 500 employees worldwide along with a state of the art 90,000 square foot design and manufacturing facility in Shenzhen, China. Visit https://rdiusa.com.

Nathan Bozeman
RDI, Inc.
+1 9146400640
email us here

