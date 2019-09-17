RDI Introduces Snap Action Limit Switches

RDI Snap Action Limit Switches

Broad Range of Snap Action Limit and Lever Switches

MOUNT KISCO, NY, USA, September 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- RDI today announced the introduction of its SS and SH Series of Limit and Lever Snap Action Switches . RDI's broad range of limit / lever snap action switches include subminiature, miniature, and metal case models. These limit switches have a variety of actuator configurations (pin plunger, lever, and roller lever), electrical ratings from low levels up to 30 Amps, and a broad range of operating forces. Terminal styles include PCB through-hole, quick connect, wire leads, screw, solder, formed PC through-hole, flat and step base. Sealed models are available as is SPST, SPDT, DPST and DPDT functionality. Mounting options include vertical or right angle, PCB and snap-in mounting. RDI limit / lever switches perform in many applications including:- Robotics and automation- Portable tools and machine tools- Vending machines, ATMs and arcade games- Automotive, Garage door openers- Medical devices (including hospital beds)- Industrial and computer enclosures, Alarm devices and security systemsWith multiple series options to choose from, RDI limit / lever snap action switches provide options across general purpose, precision, interlock, miniature, subminiature, and sealed switch categories ensuring an optimum performance solution for your application.About RDI – For over 30 years RDI has been a leading provider of Electronics Manufacturing Services, Standard and Custom Electromechanical Components, Design and Development Services and developer of ODM products. RDI is an ISO-9001-2015 and ISO-13485-2016 certified manufacturer headquartered in Mount Kisco, NY, and has over 500 employees worldwide along with a state of the art 90,000 square foot design and manufacturing facility in Shenzhen, China. Visit https://rdiusa.com



