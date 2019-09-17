ACC GLOBAL MEDIA features Reiki Master & Big Leap Coach Phyllis Danu

Phyllis Danu founder of Phyllis Danu Coaching

ACC GLOBAL NEWS features Reiki Master & Big Leap Coach Phyllis Danu

Using the power of spirituality, Phyllis Danu is helping people around the world who are looking for answers to gain insight and clarity, which changes their lives forever.” — ACC NEWS RESEARCH DEPARTMENT

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACC GLOBAL MEDIA Phyllis Danu & Phyllis Danu Coaching Toronto, CanadaACC NEWS Interview with Phyllis Danu, Founder of Phyllis Danu Coaching on MONDAY, AUGUST 12TH, 2019 at 12NOON (12:00 p.m. EST., Toronto, CanadaContact: Phyllis DanuPhone: 1 (416)-524-9044Email:Info@PhyllisDanu.ComWebsite: WWW.PHYLLISDANU.COM Contact: ACC Global Media, 1-888-725-0554 www.Accglobalmedia.com(Talk Radio)ACC Global Media Spotlights Big Leap Coach and Reiki Master Phyllis Danu on the Body, Mind, Spirit, Yoga & Healing EnergyACC News Talk Radio Spotlights Phyllis DanuToronto, Canada – Are you lost or looking for answers? Do you seek wisdom that you just can’t seem to attain on your own? In modern society, it’s so easy to be swept away in the hustle of everyday life. We aim to find the right relationships, find the right jobs, live healthy and be well. But for many, all the above are a struggle.Incorporating decades of experience and education, Inner Wisdom Coach, Nutritionist, Tarot Card Reader, Reiki Master, Yoga Teacher and Tara Mandala Dance Leader; Phyllis Danu has assisted many people to find the truths they seek, the paths to happiness and the keys to living healthier and more complete lives.From a young age, Phyllis was drawn to seeking better ways of living and cites her time in a Katimavik program as a major influence on her life. Over the years, Phyllis went through several relationships and immersed herself in education about healthy living. Her work in catering allowed her to focus her energy on nutrition and gave her an understanding about the importance of feeding the body, mind and soul correctly.As the years went on, Phyllis continued her work in nutrition, practiced yoga, immersed herself in tarot card readings, dance, Reiki and eventually gained certifications in Reiki and Coaching graduating from the Hendricks Leadership and Transformation Program. Phyllis’ zest to embrace positive change accompanied by the many tools and techniques that she’s mastered, allows her to bring a fresh and result-oriented perspective to each and every client that she works with.All walks of life are welcome. All scenarios and situations are embraced. For Phyllis, she wants her clients to experience the fun and adventure in overcoming the challenges that hold them back. At www.phyllisdanu.com , people can view the many incredible services that Phyllis has to offer.“My work is all about getting people into healthy patterns. I invite you to engage with wonder in a synergy of Body/Mind/Spirit where all potential is discoverable. As your enthusiastic partner, we will co-create an experience of body-centered mindfulness and play where genius creativity flows with ease,” exclaims Danu.Phyllis Danu will be featured on ACC News Talk Radio www.blogtalkradio.com/accglobalmedia on Tuesday, September 17th at 12:00 PM EST. For more information about Phyllis Danu visit www.phyllisdanu.com , email info@phyllisdanu.com or call 416-524-9044.Thank you for sharing this vital information with your clients, network of colleagues and co-workers! Please tune in at show tab below.



