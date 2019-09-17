Talview Partners With Alexander Mann Solutions To Revolutionize Recruitment

Talview and Alexander Mann Partnership

EUROPE, September 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Talview has partnered with Alexander Mann Solutions , a leading global provider of talent acquisition and management services to take Talview’s revolutionary Instahiring platform to global customers. Talview is the fastest way to hire for enterprise employers, enabled through AI and Machine Learning for candidate assessment. It’s Instahiring Platform makes this possible through a combination of three techniques- automation of routine tasks, enabling anytime-anywhere processes, and capturing & reusing data across the hiring process.Alexander Mann Solutions provides a blend of outsourcing solutions and a range of consulting and specialist services to help clients attract, engage and retain the talent they need for business success. The Hive, a partnership network of Alexander Mann Solutions, provides the most disruptive technology and services to its partners in the Human Capital marketplace today and supports organizations on their digital HR journey.This partnership would enable Alexander Mann Solutions customers to enhance their recruitment processes and make it much faster than before with the help of AI, ML along with Behavioral Analysis, offered by Talview.Pag Miles, Global Head of Partnerships, Alexander Mann Solutions, commented, “Our clients expect – and deserve – access to the best and latest technology, content and tools. Attracting, engaging and retaining world-class talent requires partners that can best fit each client’s distinct needs. Talview is a good example of an organization that shares our deep commitment to deploying technology to enhance the talent acquisition process for candidates, companies and hiring teams. We are delighted to have Talview as a global Hive partner”.Sanjoe Tom Jose, CEO of Talview said, “This partnership will allow customers of Talview and Alexander Mann Solutions to leverage new partner’s ability to transform their talent acquisition process.”He continues by saying, “Alexander Mann Solutions will be taking Talview’s AI-led solution to its customers across the globe. Talview’s customers can leverage Alexander Mann Solutions’ deep expertise in recruitment and technology to develop best in class process and third-party system integrations while deploying Talview.”About TalviewTalview is the fastest way to hire for enterprise employers across the globe. Its AI-led Insta-hiring Platform makes this possible through a combination of three techniques- automation of routine recruitment tasks, enabling anytime-anywhere processing of candidates and capturing & reusing data across the hiring process.With its unique approach, Talview is transforming the talent acquisition process for some of the largest organizations across the globe and getting them equipped to excel in the emerging gig economy. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Talview has offices in India, Singapore, and Atlanta, GA.About Alexander Mann SolutionsWe are Alexander Mann Solutions and we’re passionate about helping companies and individuals fulfill their potential through talent acquisition and management. Today, over 4,000 of our talent acquisition and management experts partner with more than 100 blue-chip organizations, operating in 40 languages and over 90 countries. We deliver a distinctive blend of outsourcing solutions and - through Talent Collective - a full range of consulting and specialist services. We provide unrivaled experience, capability and thought leadership to help clients attract, engage and retain the talent they need for business success. For more information, visit www.alexandermannsolutions.com



