Talview Joins Microsoft Inspire To Help Enterprises Hire Faster

Experience the fastest way to hire at Microsoft Inspire 2019

SINGAPORE CITY, SINGAPORE, July 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Talview is excited to partner with Microsoft in its journey to help enterprises digitize talent acquisition and help them bring down the time to hire from months to hours. Talview's AI-led Instahiring Platform is the fastest way to hire for enterprises today and it makes this possible through a combination of three techniques- automation of routine tasks, enabling anytime-anywhere processes and capturing & reusing data across the hiring process.Talview, an alumnus of the Microsoft for Startups Program, will be joining the Microsoft Inspire 2019, Las Vegas through July 14th-18th held at the Mandalay Bay. It will have a demo station at The Hub – the centralized expo experience for all Inspire & Ready attendees. The space is designed with meeting tables and semi-private rooms to enable event participants to do meetings with Talview representatives.The partnership with Talview provides Microsoft partners an innovative solution built on Microsoft Azure Stack and help their customers truly digitize their talent acquisition and bring down time to hire from months to hours. "Microsoft has been a great partner for Talview since the inception of our relationship through the Microsoft for Startups program and has provided us with exceptional support in both building the solution on Azure as well as in the go-to-market. We are excited about the opportunity to participate in Inspire 2019 and showcase our capabilities to the entire Microsoft Ecosystem," said Sanjoe Jose, CEO of Talview.To learn more about Talview, meet Team Talview at The Hub where we will be conducting multiple demo sessions across the 3 days.———Read a case study about the journey of Talview with Microsoft for Startups here. Register now to see a personalized demo of the Talview platform at Inspire 2019 and also meet Talview CEO, Sanjoe Jose to learn about our grand vision and how some of the biggest enterprise companies are leveraging Talview to fast-track their hiring process. See you there!About Talview:Talview is the fastest way to hire for enterprise employers across the globe. Its AI-led Instahiring Platform makes this possible through a combination of three techniques- automation of routine tasks, enabling anytime-anywhere processes and capturing & reusing data across the hiring process.With its unique approach, Talview is transforming the talent acquisition process for some of the largest organizations across the globe and getting them equipped to excel in the emerging gig economy. Headquartered in Palo Alto, Talview has offices in India, Singapore, and Atlanta, US. Interested in knowing more about Talview? Check out our resources Website: https://www.talview.com



