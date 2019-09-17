World Peace Declaration

world peace development league-1 world peace development league-2 world peace development league-3

By Hong Tai, World Peace Development League

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --Peace, a magnificent yet tiny wordPeace, a near yet far statePeople who have peace cannot feel its weightBut those who lose peace see it as an unreachable dreamIf I could, I would wish for no one on earth to ever feel the heavy weight of losing itIf I could, I would wish for peace to be just a beautiful word of complimentIf I could, I would wish for peace to be like the body of a healthy person-- Holding up the spirit of everyone in the world-- Nurturing the soul for each of us on earthPeace should not become a magic wand for conspiratorsPeace should not be but a distant dream during turmoilPeace should not be like a pretextPeace should be cherished by everyonePeace should escape the setback of heavy sufferingPeace should become a pursuit, with the light of history shining upon realityEven a belief, a belief in human self-salvationThat is to abandon killingTo despise idiocyTo punish chaosAnd to commiserate with the sufferingHow much do humans desire peace?Perhaps just like darkness chasing the moment of daybreakHumans need that ray of morning light to hold up their faithPeace is a noble noun, a warm verbIt is also an adjective that will not feel abrupt in any corner of the worldIn thousands of years, how many natural disasters have occurred from human error?And how many bloody wars began with greed?The fission of human nature will destroy Tao and virtueThe demise of morality will lead to decay of nature, causing violent geographic changeAt this time, spirituality will dissipate and disappearIf peace cannot last forever, nature will surely bring disasterIf peace evaporates, everything will be all too lateOnly peace can calm calamityOnly peace can debut a new eraBecause we need peace in a world that is deterioratingBecause when the war is ravaging, we long for peaceBecause in a chaotic situation, we call for peacePeace is the cornerstone of human existenceIt is a bridge for generations to pursue goodness, and connect soul and reality.Peace promotes love for the people and the countryPeace accumulates universal wisdom, applicable everywherePeace has never been a substance, possessed by only certain peopleShe is pure beauty and great love that every living soul should enjoyPeace is just, equal, universal and righteousShe is mighty, full of light and hopeShe has passion for life, and tramples darkness.At the core of the soul is the awareness of loveOnly in the world of love can all people cohabit with mutual benefit,unite and forge ahead, sharing prosperity and joyOnly in the world of love can people achieve peaceOnly in the world of peace can a great era of civilization be createdPeace is mighty becauseShe can establish a united worldBecause of peace, all people can connect with one heartBecause of peace, all civilizations and religions can gather under one roofBecause of peace, all ethnicities will no longer be biasedEveryone can enjoy a peaceful world and joyful lifeTherefore, our world needs peacePeace is a great and neutral voiceShe represents the interests of all mankindShe never divides, nor is she ruthlessShe never becomes a civilization or a religionBut she embraces all beliefs and carries everythingShe will transform into all kinds of voicesAnd these voices will eventually be attributed to peaceBecause this is love from the original sourceIt is the spring of life, a sweet dreamIn the age of peace, we must firmly remember peaceIn the age of chaos, we should build peaceIn the age of prosperity, we always defend peaceIn the age of bloodshed, we fight for peaceBecause the peace must become the sunShining into every corner of the landBecause of peace, we can morph into faithFilling every dark and damp cornerIlluminating the bright future of mankindFor the sun will always be sunnyAnd the blue sky will always be the blueFor harmony and peace, and common prosperity and enjoymentFor the shared community of humanity, and the great era of civilizationThis is our original human dream and pursuitTherefore, only peace can construct all of our dreamsOnly peace can give birth to all beautiful visionsOnly the principle of peace can be everlastingOnly peace can bring all to the source, and enable east-west communionWhen we unite all forces of peace and jointly enjoy its beautyWhen the consciousness of peace permeates each person’s heartCan the longing of each person’s heart exerts unsurmountable powerTo transform into light and love at the new juncture of the earthWhat on earth is peace? Peace has never been a substanceShe simply teaches us the unity of heart and source,the ultimate goodness and beauty,the convergence of all beings and the acceptance of all thingsEnding all disputes and building harmonious lands are both laws of peaceFor a brighter future of mankindFor resolving past and future crisesWe must call for lasting peace, generation after generationWe must tirelessly chase the footsteps of peaceIf one day peace does not return to its original placeThat day must be the day to fight for peace!



