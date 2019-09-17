CowPots Packaging Introduces a Revolutionary New Biodegradable Alternative to Fiberboard

CowPots Packaging materials are as strong and protective as fiberboard. The CowPots Packaging material is biodegradable and compostable.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A revolutionary new alternative to fiberboard will be introduced at the PACK EXPO in Las Vegas, Sept 23-25, 2019. CowPots fiber packaging corners are designed to rapidly break down when composted or added to soil. Instead of tossing into the trash, the consumer can add these protective corners to their yard, garden or compost bin to naturally break down and provide valuable nutrients and humus to their soil. CowPots Packaging will introduce its new CowPots fiber packaging corners in Booth LS-6976 at PACK EXPO in Las Vegas, Sept. 23-25, 2019.

CowPots Packaging materials are as strong and protective as fiberboard. The material is sustainably sourced and sustainably manufactured in the USA, thus reducing the environmental cost of shipping materials from overseas. CowPots Packaging corners are available in standard sizes, and the material can be made into custom sizes to fit a wide variety of packaging needs.

“CowPots Packaging offers an eco-friendly alternative to conventional fiberboard that enhances a company’s environmental commitment and public image,” said Jonathan Cohen, President of Summit Responsible Solutions. “CowPots Packaging is a value-added solution for a wide variety of modern packaging applications. Plus, any company using the new CowPots Packaging material can reap the benefits of appealing to customers who care about sustainability and the environment.”

CowPots Packaging is made from 100% renewable and recycled byproducts from a dairy farm in Connecticut. The material is sterile and odorless, and it is completely biodegradable. The material is produced in a zero-waste facility using the green energy from methane gas and solar power.

The CowPots Packaging material is biodegradable and compostable. The end consumer of products purchased that use CowPots Packaging are actually encouraged to add the material to their backyard compost. When composted, the material quickly breaks down to add valuable nutrients to finished compost.

CowPots Packaging and CowPots biodegradable seed-starting pots are distributed by Summit Responsible Solutions, a Division of Summit Chemical. For more information visit https://cowpots.com/cowpots-packaging or call (800) 227-8664.



