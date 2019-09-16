Marcia Wagner to be Inducted in Top Women of Law Circle of Excellence

Marcia Wagner, founder and Managing DIrector of The Wagner Law Group Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly Top Women of Law Circle of Excellence

Marcia Wagner, Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group, will be inducted by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly in its Top Women of Law Circle of Excellence.

BOSTON, MA, USA, September 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wagner Law Group , widely renowned as the country’s top ERISA and employee benefits law firm, is pleased to announce that Marcia Wagner , the firm’s founder and Managing Director, will be inducted by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly in its Top Women of Law Circle of Excellence . “I am truly humbled by and grateful for this amazing honor, and I congratulate all of my fellow honorees,” says Ms. Wagner.Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly’s annual Top Women of Law event celebrates outstanding achievements made by exceptional women lawyers. Each year Lawyers Weekly honors women attorneys who have made tremendous professional strides and demonstrated great accomplishments in their respective legal fields. These awards highlight women who are pioneers, educators, trailblazers, and role models. The Circle of Excellence recognizes women who continue to exemplify professional, civic and mentoring achievements year-in and year-out in the Massachusetts legal community and beyond. These high-achieving women are former honorees of the Top Women of Law who have been inducted into the Circle of Excellence.Marcia Wagner founded The Wagner Law Group, a certified woman-owned and operated business, more than 20 years ago and has been practicing for over 30 years. She is a recognized authority on ERISA and employee benefits matters, including qualified and non-qualified plans, fiduciary issues, deferred compensation, and welfare benefit arrangements. Ms. Wagner serves regularly as an expert witness in ERISA litigation, including many high-profile cases. Among her many honors and distinctions, Ms. Wagner is Av-rated by Martindale Hubbell, is annually named to prestigious Supers Lawyers lists, and is a Fellow of the American College of Employee Benefits Counsel.Ms. Wagner has written hundreds of articles and numerous books on a wide array of topics in her area of expertise. She is a highly sought after lecturer, and is widely quoted in publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Financial Times, and Pension & Investments. She has been a guest on Fox, CNN, Bloomberg, and NBC. Ms. Wagner graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from Cornell University and is a graduate of Harvard Law School.The Wagner Law Group:The Wagner Law Group has been dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership for over two decades and is considered to be the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. With 35 attorneys in 10 offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been named to the prestigious Super Lawyers list for 2019. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits and is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council.



