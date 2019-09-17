Sculptology, a Leading CoolSculpting™ Provider, is the First Clinic in the Trivalley to Offer CoolTone™ Services

CoolTone from Sculptology

CoolTone Provides Safe, State-of-the-Art Body Contouring

CoolTone is revolutionary. It takes patients to the next level by contouring their bodies for a more defined and toned appearance.” — Alejandro Arnez

PLEASANTON, CA, US, September 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sculptology , a leading CoolSculpting provider, announced today that they will be one of the first in the Trivalley to offer CoolTone™ services to patients who want safe, state-of-the-art body contouring. CoolTone uses magnetic muscle stimulation to strengthen, tone, and firm abs, buttocks and thighs.“Our patients come to us for safe and effective fat removal, and they’ve had amazing results with CoolSculpting,” says Alejandro Arnez, CEO and Founder of Sculptology. “CoolTone is revolutionary. It takes them to the next level by contouring their bodies for a more defined and toned appearance. It’s especially useful for abdominal muscles—an area that can be difficult to tone. We’re passionate about offering a wide range of services to sculpt the body, and we’re excited to offer CoolTone to our patients.”CoolTone’s technology penetrates through the skin and fat layers to target only the muscle layer, inducing involuntary muscle contractions. The body’s response to these contractions is to strengthen its muscle fibers, resulting in improved muscle conditioning. It is FDA-cleared for toning, firming and strengthening muscles.Striving for a Healthy CommunityAlong with their expertise in CoolSculpting and CoolTone, the Sculptology team is committed to creating a healthy lifestyle, and they have deep ties to the Trivalley community. Recently, they sponsored Pleasanton RAGE Girls Soccer Club , an organization that provides girls soccer training and experience along with leadership and community service. In addition, Arnez is a coach and advisor for The Gratitude Network , a Pleasanton-based organization that accelerates the growth of high impact social entrepreneurs worldwide. He’s also an advisor for A Breeze of Hope, Bolivia’s first and most experienced center for child survivors of sexual violence.About SculptologySculptology is the first and only clinic in the Trivalley to specialize exclusively in CoolSculpting™ and CoolTone™, safe and effective ways to eliminate fat and tone the muscles. Each provider at Sculptology is expertly trained through the CoolSculpting University Master’s and the facility was purpose-built for CoolSculpting. The entire team is passionate about helping patients create a healthy lifestyle comprised of nutritional guidance, exercise and CoolSculpting. They are located at 6770 Bernal Avenue, #440, in Pleasanton, California. https://www.sculptology.com/



