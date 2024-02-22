INNOVATING HONG KONG PREPARED TO FULFILL REGION’S BOOMING CAREER AND RECRUITMENT NEEDS WITH GLOBAL TALENT CARNIVAL 2024
With 400 Participating Companies, The Largest Job Fair In Hong Kong Serves As Valuable First Step For International Enterprises Venturing Abroad For BusinessHONG KONG, CHINA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovating Hong Kong, the organisation dedicated to showcasing Hong Kong’s wide array of business attributes to the world, will help meet regional businesses’ rising demand for professional talent and assist international companies in successfully entering the Hong Kong and Chinese mainland market by hosting its “Innovating Hong Kong - Global Talent Carnival 2024” on Saturday, 16 March and Sunday, 17 March.
The Innovating Hong Kong Global Talent Carnival serves as an open and inclusive platform bridging U.S. and other international companies to the talent and market knowledge needed to venture successfully into the region’s market and its tremendous potential. At this highly effective event, global companies can directly engage with government agencies and industry experts while interacting with the region’s top talents in Hong Kong and leading companies from around the world.
Held in Hong Kong, the annual large-scale recruiting event matches thousands of professionals ready to start their careers with hundreds of area business enterprises looking to fill their talent pool with high-quality job candidates from Hong Kong’s top educational institutions.
This year's Innovating Hong Kong Global Talent Carnival will feature job fairs, forums, sales activities, a talent service zone, and an awards ceremony to meet the professional and recruitment needs of all attendees.
The two-day job fair will also include 10+ high-level forums and other activities, providing exceptional media exposure that can reach 300+ media reports and garner over 80 million total views and a total media value of approximately HKD $52 million.
Expected to draw 10,000+ professionals and 400 Hong Kong-based organisations, the event helps accelerate the hiring process by alleviating the costly and time-consuming barriers to recruiting talent crucial for any business’s continued global growth.
“The need for professional talent has never been greater for growing Hong Kong enterprises while the ability to identify and recruit first-class talent has also never been more challenging. Our Global Talent Carnival inspires graduates of Hong Kong’s best schools to start or expand their careers right here with some of the biggest and most successful companies in the world. Area businesses can tap into much needed expertise to fuel their growth while collectively continuing to build Hong Kong’s status as a global business leader,” said Innovating Hong Kong executive chairman Zhao Lei.
“By promoting overall collaboration, knowledge exchange, and innovation, the Innovating Hong Kong Global Talent Carnival can help international companies establish a pioneering position in their respective industries and lay the foundation for successful entry into the Chinese mainland market,” he added.
"Recruiting quality job candidates is often inefficient and expensive, made even more difficult when you are multiple time zones away," said Jeff Goldstein, Managing Director, Queue Associates.
“I first learnt about the Global Talent Carnival in 2023, not knowing what to expect. After quickly realising the depth of exceptional talent at that event, I was able to identify and hire four young executives immediately—all of whom are successfully growing their careers within Queue Associates. I highly recommend that Hong Kong and foreign-based enterprises looking to hire high quality candidates attend this year’s event.”
Participating businesses this year include BOC, HSBC, CMHK, BOC, AIA, New World Development , Swire Properties, Marco Polo, Tung Wah Group of Hospitals etc.
Participating universities include: The University of Hong Kong, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Hong Kong Baptist University, City University of Hong Kong, Lingnan University-Hong Kong, The Education University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Metropolitan University, Hong Kong Shue Yan University, The Hang Seng University of Hong Kong, Xi'an Jiaotong University
PAST PARTICIPANTS
BYD, Tencent
China Unicom, China Resources, K. Wah International
HKT, csl, Alibaba, DiDi
Sensetime, Convoy, Midland Holdings,
TCL, ZTE,
About Innovating Hong Kong
Innovating Hong Kong Global Talent Carnival has been successfully held for five sessions since 2018, attracting a total of 59,000 visitors. All Hong Kong dignitaries have spoken highly of the event in their speeches. Innovating Hong Kong – Global Talent Carnival is the largest scaled event integrating an international talent recruitment fair and forum, aiming to bring together global talents and build international talent reserves for Hong Kong’s development in the next 20 years. Learn more at https://www.innovatinghk.com/.
# # #
Selene Zhang
Innovating Hong Kong
selene@gpqhk.com