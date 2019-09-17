Hermetic Solutions Group Appoints a New CEO

Hermetic Solutions Group

We are pleased to announce the appointment of Keith Barclay to Chief Executive Officer, effective September 28, 2019.

TINTON FALLS, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hermetic Solutions Group, Inc. (“HSG” of the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of hermetic packaging, components and services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Keith Barclay to Chief Executive Officer, effective September 28, 2019.

Keith was promoted to President in March 2019 as part of a generational leadership transition at HSG, which also included the appointment of Mansoor Mosallaie to Chief Operating Officer. Bill Hubbard is retiring as CEO but will continue to serve as a member of the Company’s board of directors.

“As I step away from my day to day duties as CEO and turn the helm over to Keith,” said Bill Hubbard, “I leave the Company in very capable hands. I have worked closely with Keith for over 20 years and have watched him grow into the leader he is today. He has the vision and commitment to strengthen the foundation of Hermetic Solutions Group and further shape it for future growth.”

Rick Ferraid, Chairman of HSG, added that “Keith has been preparing for this role since he first joined this management team 20 years ago. He was instrumental in adding our packaging products to the rest of our hermetic offerings. He is the right person to take the Company and our customers to the next level in terms of Hermetic Solutions and interconnect products.”

Prior to being appointed President earlier this year, Keith served as EVP of Sales, Marketing and Business Development. He joined the Hi-Rel Group Division of HSG in 2013 as VP of Sales and Marketing, and previously was Divisional VP of Sales and Marketing at Ametek’s Engineered Materials, Interconnects and Packaging Group where he also held operational responsibility for its SCP division. Keith holds a dual major BA in Finance and Accounting from the University of Pittsburgh.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to lead Hermetic Solutions Group and our amazing team that consistently puts customers at the center of everything we do,” said Keith Barclay. “I am confident that as we execute on a strategy that deepens our technology offering and enhances our customer centric legacy, we will not only exceed customer expectations but also meet our growth objectives for the foreseeable future.”

“Keith brings an impressive mix of commercial and industry knowledge to the President and CEO role,” said Craig Majernik, Managing Director at Windjammer Capital Investors, which acquired HSG in February 2019. “He has also demonstrated the leadership abilities that will be critical to the successful execution of the Company’s strategic plan, centered on both organic and inorganic growth initiatives.”

“On behalf of the Board, I also want to thank Bill Hubbard for his many contributions over the years to the success of HSG and its predecessor companies,” said Majernik. “We welcome his continuing involvement as a director of the Company.” Chairman Ferraid commented “I have worked side by side with Bill since 1992, and he has contributed much to all of the companies we have owned and run. I am also thrilled that Bill will still be a contributor at the board level to continue to offer his expert operational vision and extensive experience. I wish Bill all the best with some much deserved free time.”

“It has been a great honor to serve as CEO for Hermetic Solutions Group for the past two and a half years,” responded Hubbard, “and I thank our Chairman Rick Ferraid for the opportunity to run such a great company with great employees. I am extremely proud of everything my team accomplished during this time and I have no doubt the Company will continue to be successful well into the future.”

ABOUT HERMETIC SOLUTIONS GROUP

Hermetic Solutions Group is the premier global supplier of hermetic packaging, components and services. Comprised of highly respected microelectronic packaging brands - Hi-Rel Group, Litron, PA&E and Sinclair Manufacturing, we offer a single source of supply for hermetic packages, connectors, headers, lids, windows, thermal management materials, vacuum products, preforms and laser solutions. We make our customers lives easier by providing them every solution need to enable and protect their sensitive electronics in harsh environments. And while our customers are at the center of everything we do, we recognize that it is our employees that make is all happen and we are proud of that fact. With over 500 employees located in eight facilities across three countries, we like to say that we are unconventional, thoughtful and always willing to go the extra mile – not only for our customers, but for our employees too.



