Pease & Associates, CPAs recognized by Inside Public Accounting as a 2019 Best of the Best Public Accounting Firm

BEST OF THE BEST ACCOUNTING FIRMS Kuno Bell, Pease & Associates, LLC., Managing Partner

We are honored to be recognized as one of the top 300 in the US. It is because of our dedicated people, along with our loyal base of entrepreneurial clients” — Kuno Bell, Managing Partner, Pease & Associates, LLC.

CLEVELAND, OHIO , UNITED STATES, September 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Out of the 550 eligible firms participating in the Inside Public Accounting 2019 Survey & Analysis of Firms, Pease & Associates, CPAs is honored to be recognized as a Best of the Best public accounting firm for 2019.Every year Inside Public Accounting (IPA) releases a list of the 50 highest performers within the profession. The public accounting firms that make the list are ranked using a broad variety of different financial and operational metrics. The firms that make the list are viewed by IPA as those which other public accounting firms should strive to emulate.Reflecting on the accomplishment, Kuno Bell, Managing Partner of Pease & Associates, CPAs , acknowledges that the Firm was able to achieve the Best of the Best ranking “because of our dedicated people, along with our loyal base of entrepreneurial clients.”IPA recently released its list of top 400 largest public accounting firms for 2019. Pease & Associates, CPAs jumped from 267 in 2018 to 243 in 2019. This is nearly a 10% jump in rank, allowing Pease & Associates, CPAs to now be considered among the top 250 public accounting firms in the nation. The IPA Best of Best list and full rankings can be accessed here. About Pease & Associates, CPAs:Pease & Associates, CPAs has been proudly serving Northeast Ohio for more than 20 years. Now, with multiple offices and more than 90 employees, we still make it a priority to provide the same exceptional quality of service and client support that established our reputation for passionate commitment to clients.We seek to exceed expectations while providing honest and dependable Accounting Advisory, Audit & Assurance, Business Consulting, Buy-Side Advisory, Employee Benefit Plans, Estate Planning, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Tax Compliance & Consulting. Our services expand across a variety of industries: Construction, Distribution, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Motion Picture, Nonprofit, Real Estate, and Service.About INSIDE Public Accounting:INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA), founded in 1987, is published by The Platt Group. The Platt Group publishes both the award-winning INSIDE Public Accounting newsletter and the award-winning National Benchmarking Report. The Platt Group also consults with firms to help them become more successful. The Platt Group works with managing partners, CFOs and thought leaders across the nation to provide practical ideas, benchmarking data and information to take firms to the next level of improvement.Pease & Associates, CPAs1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 400Cleveland, OH 44115Main: 216.348.9600peasecpa.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.