Top POS Technology Company LPA Retail Systems Focused on Service, Support

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., U.S., September 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LPA Retail Systems, a top POS technology company, is an industry leader in areas including service and support. This is an extraordinary achievement for the rapidly growing company.

Value adds that give LPA Retail an edge include:

• A reputation for experienced service people with a high degree of expertise

• A keen understanding of the nuances of clients’ businesses

• A close-to-the-ground mindset that allows them to maintain a pulse on the industry

LPA Retail Systems President Tim Lano said, “We refuse to be an excuses company. We relentlessly strive to understand our clients’ problems and opportunities and then leverage the talents of our energized team to achieve results. Our clients trust us to recommend and provide only what is best for their businesses.” LPA Retail’s long-term clients include some of the largest organizations in the U.S.

The company’s credibility is largely due to its talented team of employees. Lano said that he looks for attitude, intellect and a relevant skill set—in that order. “Before we hire someone, we ask ourselves: Can we make that person happy?”

While many companies say they value their employees, LPA Retail proved it by creating one of the most inviting office spaces in the U.S. It includes many employee amenities such as a virtual golf driving range, a workout area and a nap room.

“When job applicants come here, they can see that we have an energized staff,” Lano explained. “We prioritize employees over everything else. It doesn’t only have to do with benevolence; it also has to do with business. It just stands to reason that happy employees lead to happy clients and I know this is true, I’ve experienced it for 28 years.”

He continued, “We know that we can only be as successful as the talent we recruit, develop and motivate. By focusing on the happiness and personal growth of our staff, we are always in a position to solve our clients’ difficult challenges at the most the critical times.”

LPA Retail has cultivated a culture where employees take a genuine interest in the needs of the client, leveraging their skills in software development and problem solving to help clients succeed.

LPA Retail employees do the research to determine when to recommend new technology. If the technology can be delivered in a reliable manner and makes the client’s job easier or delivers superior financial results they will suggest it. “It needs to make bottom line sense for our clients,” Lano said.

When asked what clients like most about LPA Retail, Lano said, “Hands down, it is our staff. Clients like working with everybody at LPA because they are treated with respect and professionalism. Our customers become our friends.”

Every year LPA Retail hosts a User Fair at their state-of-the-art headquarters, with the goal of helping clients fully leverage the POS technology LPA provides. At the fair, LPA Retail’s top technology partners are on hand to conduct assessments and provide advice. “The whole idea behind our annual User Fair is that the more you can do with your technology investment, the higher its value,” Lano said. “The fastest and most cost-effective way to increase the value proposition is helping clients do more with what they already have.”

Headquartered in Greater Minneapolis, LPA Retail Systems Inc. is a recognized leader in omni-channel retail technology that includes POS software, hardware and related services. The company is also a leading POS customization expert. They are a complete solution provider for multiple sectors including gift shops, corporate stores, liquor, lawn and garden, specialty foods, apparel, and sporting goods. LPA Retail enables clients to leverage the Web and POS —reducing labor costs, better managing inventory and increasing sales. The company’s ability to customize POS software and link to ecommerce insures a solution that is tailored to each client’s business. A premier NCR partner since 1993, LPA Retail Systems works with multiple POS hardware and software providers. Long-term clients include a full portfolio of independent retailers and Fortune 500 companies. Email sales@lparetail.com or call 952-814-4800/877-846-5266 toll-free. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.



