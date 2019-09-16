Aegion Corp. Increases Productivity By Deploying TimeControl Timesheet System

HMS and Aegion have collaborated on a case study describing how HMS Software’s TimeControl timesheet system has helped improve productivity

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMS Software, the publisher of TimeControl, the world's most flexible multi-purpose timesheet has announced the release of a collaborative case study by HMS and Aegion Corp. describing how Aegion a pipeline services company has improved productivity by deploying HMS Software’s TimeControl timesheet system.

For more than 45 years, the Missouri-based company has been a global leader in rehabilitating, maintaining and improving pipelines, extending their life by applying innovative technologies and services.

“We are very excited to have worked with Aegion Corp. on the deployment of TimeControl and our work with Aegion’s subsidiary its Insituform® Technologies,” explains Chris Vandersluis, President of HMS Software. “The collaboration between the firms in creating this case study is very much indicative of how we have worked together since 2014 on improving field data collection of project actuals for the firm.”

The deployment of TimeControl at Aegion required that the system integrate with both Oracle-Primavera’s P6 project management system and Oracle’s JDEdwards ERP system. TimeControl had pre-existing links for both tools and that made it a strong contender when Aegion was selecting the software. In addition, Aegion needed a timekeeping tool that could do field data collection as many of their projects are not executed from behind a desk. The TimeControl Industrial edition was implemented thanks to its Crew Timesheet and Material/Equipment Actuals modules. This gave team leads and supervisors the functionality they needed at the project site to update project actuals for their whole team in a batch.

"TimeControl has allowed our employees to focus on getting their work done rather than chasing after administrative tasks and wasting valuable time and resources," explained Aegion CIO Thys Lourens in the case study.

HMS is delighted to have collaborated on this case study with Aegion and is proud to count them among our clients.

To read the case study, go to: TimeControl.com/why-timecontrol/case-studies/aegion.



