SMi’s UAV Technology 2019 will open its doors in just two weeks’ time

UAV Technology

SMi reports: UAV Technology 2019 will commence in two weeks’ time at the Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK on 30th September – 1st October

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi’s UAV Technology 2019 will open its doors in just two weeks’ timeSMi reports: UAV Technology 2019 will commence in two weeks’ time at the Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK on 30th September – 1st OctoberThere are just two weeks left to secure your place at UAV Technology 2019, taking place in London on 30th September – 1st October in London. The conference is set to be the biggest yet where those who attend can network over 5+ hours, with over 24+ expert military and industry speakers and over 100 participants in the room.The two-day meeting will provide a platform to obtain insights and network amongst leading nations at the forefront of unmanned technology such as the UK, US, Australia, France, Italy, Germany, Portugal and many more.SMi’s 2019 UAV Technology conference will aim to examine the latest unmanned aerial platforms being successfully deployed in multi-domain mission environments. This high-level international event will additionally address the development of the technology behind UAS, the utilisation of emerging technologies, the unmanned integration for existing legacy platforms, and the development of technologies aimed at countering UAVs – including swarm tactics.Firmly established as the leading conference focused on UAV and C-UAS technologies, the 2019 event invites not only the programme managers, requirement planners in the land, air, and maritime domains, but also operational users and industry technical experts to share their knowledge and experiences in the enhancement of UAV and C-UAS technologies at this international symposiumLatest registrations include: AYR Aviation Ltd, Black Diamond Advanced Technology, British Army, Collins Aerospace, Cranfield University, Danish Acquisition and Logistics Organization, Defence Equipment and Support – UK MoD, EDF, Embassy of France, Embassy of Ukraine, Enterprise Control Systems Ltd, Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Fizoptika, FN Herstal, French MoD, Frontex - European Border & Coast Guard Agency, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc, High Commission of India, Infantry Trials and Development Unit – UK MoD, Italian MoD, Leite Innovative Solutions, Marshall Aerospace, Mynaric AG, NAGSF, NATO AGSMA, NATO AIRCOM, Netherlands MoD, Polish Armed Forces, Portuguese Army, Portuguese Navy, Radionor Communications, Robin Radar Systems BV, Royal Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, Royal Canadian Air Force, Schiebel Elektronische Geraete GmbH, Teleplan Globe AS, Transport Canada, UAE GHQ, UK MoD, US Air Force Office of Scientific Research, US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command and more!For those who would like to attend, registrations can be made at www.uav-technology.org/einpr9 UAV Technology 201930th September – 1st OctoberLondon, UKProudly sponsored byBlack Diamond Advanced Technology, Enterprise Control Systems Ltd, Fizoptika, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Leonardo, Mynaric AG, Robin Radar Systems, Scheibel and Teleplan GlobeFor sponsorship enquiries, contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



