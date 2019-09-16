Diversity within the Energy Sector

Meet industry professionals and decision makers at the Diversity in Energy Summit

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An event shaped to tackle the topics of diversity, inclusion and empowerment in the global energy sector.

The Diversity in Energy Summit is being held in London on October 8th, 2019 at the IET-Savoy Place.

Hear from key players, decision-makers and experts in the field as they share their views, insights and successes in the areas of diversity, inclusion and empowerment with the aim of highlighting what can be done to progress people and communities within energy companies globally.

This diverse energy industry meeting in the heart of London also provides an excellent platform to bring your companies’ prominence and visibility directly to the decision-makers and industry professionals.

The Summit will conclude with the London Networking Reception and is open to all registered attendees.

Confirmed Speakers:

Gwen Parry- Jones, OBE, Chief Executive Office, Magnox

Chi Onwurah, Labour MP for Newcastle upon Tyne Central, Shadow Minister for Industrial Strategy Science & Innovation

Charles Ballantine,Vice President, ExxonMobil Upstream Ventures (West), London

Fiona MacAulay,Chair, Independent Oil & Gas, NED, Coro Energy PLC, Ferrexpo PLC & EPIGroup, member, Cairn India Advisory Board, London

Dr Katerina Garyfalou, CNOOC International

Abbie Sampson, Director of External Affairs, Energy UK

Sandy Stash, Executive Vice President – Safety, Operations, Engineering, and External Affairs, Tullow Oil

Lamé Verre, Senior Regional Manager| Treasury Credit & Collections, Haliburton

Dr Sarah Peers, Deputy President, International Network of Women Engineers and Scientists

Dr Ollie Folayan,Association for Black and Minority Ethnic Engineers, London

Natalie Pietrobon, Co- Chief Executive Officer, Melior Consulting

Katy Heidenreich, Operations Optimisation Manager, Oil & Gas UK

Mary Munroe, Geologist and I&D Focal Point for the Geoscience Function, Woodside Energy

Rita Hausken, Leadership Strategist & Coach

Event Highlights

• Uncover the leading edge on diversity, inclusion and empowerment in energy

• Hear from energy companies leading the way in diversity

• 25+ world class speakers over 1 day

• High-level C-Suite networking

• Excellent Sponsorship & Exhibition opportunities

• Shape the debate on diversity, inclusion and empowerment in the energy sector

• Attend the London Networking Reception

Attendees

• Energy Company Decision Makers

• Chief Executive Officers

• Heads of Global Capability

• Heads of Diversity & Inclusion

• HR Directors

• Energy Professionals

Conference fees include participation to the events specified, online presentations post-event, refreshments & luncheons and drinks reception.

Register here for best rate until September 30th

Contact: Gayle Meikle - info@frontierenergy.network

Tel: +44 20 71938224

For more information please visit their website



