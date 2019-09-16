Only two weeks left until the Biobanking 2019 Conference in London

Biobanking PR7

SMi Reports: SMi’s 9th annual Biobanking Conference will take place at the Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, on the 25th – 26th September 2019.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- There is only two weeks left until the two-day event, which will commence on 25th- 26th September in London. The conference has a full line-up of ground-breaking speakers who will cover key topics within Biobanking For those who are interested in attending to network and benefit from industry experts, you can secure your seats at www.biobanking-event.com/einpr7 Day-One Snapshot of speakers:‘A case study of Biobank as, a Biorepository focused on Non-Human Biosamples’• Our definition of a biobank: BioBank AS as a tool for breeding animals, fish and plants• Our market: BioBank's customer structureDr. Sigbjorn Gregusson, Managing Director, BioBank AS‘Regulatory hurdles to accessing biobanking for research, the implications, the workaround and possible improvements for regulators’• Why is transparency needed between biobanks through biosharing to prevent wastage of investigation resources• Learn of the different biobanks business models with higher or lower upfront funding of biobanks and their long-term strategy and sustainability, which is more applicable to your biobankDr. Joanna Baxter, Lead Scientist, Cambridge Blood and Stem Cell BiobankDay-Two Snapshot of speakers:‘Human Pluripotent Stem Cells: Paving the way for clinical applications’• Discovery the latest innovative concepts on Stem Cells Biobanking• How important are stem cells quality controls• Methods to personalising iPS Banking• Banking of clinical grade human Pluripotent Stem CellsSofia Spyrou, Project Manager, UK Stem Cell BankIncreasing Utilisation of Ukrainian Biobanks by researchers to increase their significances• Case study to learn how to drive collaborations between biobanks and researchers• The challenges and successes for Ukraine Association of Biobank• The business model adapted by the Ukrainian biobank at a national levelDr. Svetlana Gramatiuk , President and medical director Ukraine Association of Biobank, Ukraine Association of BiobankFor more content on the agenda and the full speaker line-up, the brochure is available to download at www.biobanking-event.com/einpr7 Proudly Sponsored by: Interactive Software | Topa Thermal---ENDS---Contact Information:For tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages, contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6168For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



