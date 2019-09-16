IADA Exclusive Search Portal Handles $1.6 Billion in Sales in First 7 Months

2018 Gulfstream G500 listed by LEADING EDGE Aviation Solutions, one of hundreds of jets listed exclusively by IADA dealers on www.AircraftExchange.com.

Averaging Over a Sale a Day

That's more than an aircraft a day seven days a week since beginning the site and we are getting spooled up for an even higher volume of aircraft sales going forward.” — Wayne Starling, IADA Executive Director

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS, USA, September 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its first seven months in operation, the new exclusive pre-owned aircraft search portal of the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) has handled more than $1.6 billion dollars in aircraft sales. Since the launch of www.AircraftExchange.com on Feb. 1, 2019, IADA dealers have recorded sales of more than 235 aircraft listed on the site.

"The sales of previously owned aircraft have actually exceeded our expectations for a startup website and the momentum is building," said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. "That's more than an aircraft a day seven days a week since beginning the site and we are getting spooled up for an even higher volume of aircraft sales going forward."

Currently the site lists more than 500 aircraft available for sale exclusively from IADA member dealers. There are almost 400 jets, over 70 turboprops, 20 piston aircraft, and 15 helicopters.

IADA's groundbreaking available aircraft search portal makes it much easier and quicker for buyers and sellers to transact airplane deals. The new portal takes advantage of the strength of the organization, high quality of its brokers and the world-class aircraft they handle.

Best Aircraft Available from Accredited Dealers

AircraftExchange.com is an exclusive business aircraft search tool featuring the best aircraft from the world's only accredited aircraft dealers. IADA's international clout has given the organization an ability to reinvent the way decision makers and influencers find world-class aircraft.

The portal targets high net worth individuals and C-suite executives. These transaction decision makers and influencers have found the site offers a sophisticated, cutting-edge user experience replete with unique proprietary features and an intuitive approach for buyers and sellers. Buyers can create a confidential dashboard with their preferred aircraft filtered by desired features, including aircraft class, age and cost.

Buyer Friendly Features

Buyers can create a watch list with custom alerts and updates to receive prompt notifications when desired aircraft become available and to track price changes. A weekly aircraft report is sent on Fridays that reflects that week's newly listed aircraft and those that have sold. The system also generates announcements of aircraft availabilities before they hit the public market.

IADA has contracted with Diane Levine-Wilson to ensure that aircraft search data provided exclusively by the accredited dealers on the organization's aircraft search website is accurate and up to date for buyers and sellers of business aircraft. She is a well-known and respected researcher in the aviation industry whose responsibility is protecting and safeguarding the integrity of the aircraft data presented on IADA's search portal, www.AircraftExchange.com.

About IADA

IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 25 years ago. Promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry, IADA now offers the world's only accreditation program for dealers and the only certification program for individual brokers. The process delivers high standards of business conduct and transparency regarding aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace. IADA also represents verified aviation product and services members that operate with the highest professional standards in the industry.

For more info about IADA go to www.IADA.aero.



