INBOUNDGEO EXPANDS EXECUTIVE TEAM TO FOCUS ON NEW GROWTH INDUSTRIES

Innovative offline lead generation and geolocation retargeting platform hits new growth stride

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inboundgeo , a leading GPS-based offline retargeting solutions provider, today announced the expansion of the executive leadership team and an increase in sales and support positions. The new team will be focused on bringing new products and services to market, increasing market share and expanding client relationship services.This announcement highlights the strong momentum Inboundgeo has sustained since launching the first offline digital retargeting solution six years ago. The new team and capabilities are set to expand growth and enter into new, previously untargeted markets. The company’s overall goal is to completely revolutionize the retargeting industry and provide marketers with a unique competitive advantage that provides one of the highest conversion rates and ROI of any marketing tool.Leading all operations is Tom Millweard as the new executive vice-president and chief operating officer. Millweard is a 35-year veteran of the advertising and marketing industry having held top positions at agencies like Ansira, Ackerman McQueen and Barkley. Millweard will bring his expertise in growing national clients and agencies through results-driven strategies. Bringing another 29 years of expertise is Tom Bateman as the new vice-president of business development. Having developed one of the most successful brand campaigns in the history of the global luxury automotive brand, achieving a 15% incremental increase in total brand sales volume, Bateman will focus on developing customer portfolios across key verticals/industries to help clients add incremental customer growth and impactful revenue. At the helm of Inboundgeo remains Michael Sitarzewski, founder and CEO. Sitarzewski is a well-known and publicized tech evangelist and entrepreneur. He will continue to guide the company’s vision and, along with Millweard, push for continuous and exponential growth.Also joining the organization as account director is Jon Olsen who will strive to make the client experience stress-free, providing insights into their data and innovative thinking to maximize their use with Inboundgeo technology. Additionally, Inboundgeo has expanded the sales team for increased and quick market penetration.“Marketing overall has been undergoing staggered, but significant changes over the last several years. From constantly changing Google algorithms to declining ROI on Facebook and Instagram ads to a major uptick in marketing automation players, the industry is in flux," stated Michael Sitarzewski, Inboundgeo’s chief executive officer. “Marketers need a dependable tool that produces extreme and constant conversions – Inboundgeo does just that. By expanding our leadership team and bringing decades of sales leadership onboard, we’ll be able to broaden our product suite and serve more customers."Inboundgeo was established in 2013, with equity partners Mercury Fund, Draper Associates, LP Ventures and TechStars.For more information on offline lead generation and geolocation retargeting or how to increase your marketing ROI to 900 percent, visit inboundgeo.com.###About InboundgeoInboundgeo, a product of Epic Playground, is a Dallas, Texas based marketing software company offering an offline lead generation and geolocation retargeting platform that bridges the gap between online and offline worlds. They enable marketers to send customized direct mail to precise addresses of single-family homes who have visited a company's website. The company was established in 2013 with equity partners Mercury Fund, Draper Associates, LP Ventures and TechStars. For more information visit www.inboundgeo.com



