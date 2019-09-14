yourLTL adds industry veteran, Kelly Butler, as Director of Pricing and Carrier Relations

yourLTL, the leading platform for LTL customers strengthens leadership team with the addition of Kelly Butler as Director of Pricing and Carrier Relations.

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, 30009, September 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- yourLTL , the leading platform for Less-Than-Truckload customers seeking competitive, transparent rates and technology, strengthens their leadership team with the addition of Kelly Butler as Director of Pricing and Carrier Relations.With over twenty years in program development and data analysis, and thirteen years of supply chain and logistics experience, Kelly joins yourLTL with the ability to provide incredible insights to supply chain, sourcing, pricing, and logistics for the LTL industry.“Kelly is an exciting addition to the yourLTL family,” says Chase Smith, President of yourLTL and Vestra Logistics.“She brings years of logistics experience to our management team and adds complementary, purdurable carrier relationships to our portfolio allowing us to enhance the yourLTL customer experience and better positions our company for long term success.”Smith also adds, “It became clear Kelly was who we needed in this strategic role when I called several carrier reps she had worked with over the years and every single one gave a glowing review. Kelly is a true professional and we’re fortunate to have her.”About yourLTL:yourLTL, the leading platform for Less-Than-Truckload customers seeking competitive, transparent pricing and technology, helps customers and carriers match supply with demand.By building trust and leveraging volume with LTL carriers, yourLTL provides competitive transactional pricing to customers who stand to benefit from their perdurable carrier relationships. yourLTL also specializes in carrier negotiations for customers with transportation needs and volumes that dictate a more customized, comprehensive program with pricing provisions specific to their supply chain and products.Your Freight, Your Profit, YourLTL



