Restaurant Magic Expands Team with Sales Account Executive

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restaurant Magic, a leader in restaurant back-office software, announced the addition of a new Account Executive of Sales, Ami Kabay. Ms. Kabay joins the team of sales and restaurant specialists to continue sharing Restaurant Magic’s message of improved profitability and operational efficiency for mid-to-large-scale restaurant organizations. She will be working to expand Restaurant Magic’s footprint in the Eastern US and Canada.

Ami Kabay brings experience from both sides of the industry with over a decade working in restaurants prior to her career in software sales. For the past 13 years, Ms. Kabay has been immersed in SaaS software sales to multiple markets in the Arts/Entertainment and Education industries. She is excited to help organizations streamline their business processes with customized enterprise-level solutions.

In her previous experience with an international software developer she has demonstrated exceptional dedication and agility, leading to her rise from technical support to implementations and management roles. She piloted their first US sales office and became a well-loved Sales Director. Her core values, desire to learn, love of technology, and genuine drive for improvement will complement the Restaurant Magic Sales team and they are excited to welcome her as a new asset.

"I am ecstatic to join Restaurant Magic as an Account Executive. I love helping businesses improve with state-of-the-art technology and now I get to do the same for the Restaurant Industry” said Ami Kabay. “I feel lucky to contribute not just to the businesses in this market, but to an amazing company whose values and high standards align with my own."

“We are very excited to add Ami to our team,” said Michael Beck, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Restaurant Magic. “Her background with restaurants and technology aligns perfectly with our strategy and growth needs.”

About Restaurant Magic

Restaurant Magic was founded over 25 years ago with a single vision of providing restaurant operators better access to their operational data. With this access, operators can make faster decisions, optimize schedules, implement predictive ordering, and create a positive impact on their bottom line. Restaurant Magic provides insight to some of the largest multi-unit brands in the world, including Dairy Queen, First Watch, Smoothie King and MOD Pizza. If you are interested in finding out more about Restaurant Magic or scheduling a demo of our software visit www.RestaurantMagic.com or call 1-800-933-4711.



