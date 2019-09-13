Quality Fly Flight School to Host Volotea in Recruitment Event

Quality Fly Flight School Volotea Airlines Presentation - Quality Fly Quality Fly Flight School Students

Quality Fly, an airline-focused aviation academy, will welcome representatives from Volotea Airlines on September 13 for the recruitment of recent graduates.

MADRID, ESPAñA, September 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flight school Quality Fly is pleased to announce that a team of recruiters from Volotea Airlines will visit its commercial pilot training facility and ATPL integrated training program, located at Aeropuerto de Madrid Cuatro Vientos, on September 13. Volotea will run admission interviews and simulator assessments during this visit. Twelve cadets from Quality Fly have been shortlisted to participate in this assessment process.Volotea Airlines is one of the fastest-growing airlines in Europe, having carried more than 22 million passengers to date. This year, the airline is opening 41 new routes, adding to a lineup of over 300. The additional routes will increase the airline’s flight operations to more than 80 mid-and-small-sized European cities in 13 countries. As of now, the company employs over 1,200 people, and over 200 new positions are waiting to be filled.The recruitment process will include two personality tests, one technical test, one simulator test, and two rounds of interviews with the Human Resource and Technical departments. The recruitment team to visit Quality Fly will comprise of several eminent officials from Volotea, including:Lazaro Ros, Founder and Board MemberSergio Acin, Head of Training & RecruitmentJocelin Blanco, Pilot Recruitment AdministratorCinthia Figeroa, Pilot RecruitmentWith students from over 30 countries, Madrid based Quality Fly is an international school offering airline-focused training to prepare its students for today’s competitive airline industry. The company’s EASA-approved integrated ATPL training program instructs pilots with no or little flying experience to operate as an airline transport pilot on commercial aircraft. The school works closely with each student, starting from the first day of classes to the final preparations for securing employment.“Due to Volotea’s demanding admission process and the high level of knowledge required, Quality Fly has recommended candidates from our integrated ATPL course,” said Juan Cervero, Managing Director Quality Fly. “Nonetheless, applications are also open to our modular MCC and ME-IR students. Several other candidates have also applied to the company, and they will be assessed in additional session on Volotea premises. Nationalities of the applicants include Spain, Italy, UK, Denmark and France.”Those interested in learning more about Quality Fly and its state-of-the-art commercial pilot training programs should visit the company’s official website.###

Flight School Quality Fly to Host Volotea for Pilot Student Recruitment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.