OPERATION BBQ RELIEF DEPLOYED TO BAHAMAS IN HURRICANE DORIAN RESPONSE

PLEASANT HILL, MO, US, September 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- OPERATION BBQ RELIEF DEPLOYED TO BAHAMASSERVING HOT MEALS TO THOSE IN NEEDNonprofit Serving Hot Barbecue Meals Following Hurricane DorianPleasant Hill, Mo. (Sept. 12, 2019) – Operation BBQ Relief (OBR) announced today that it has deployed to Freeport, Grand Bahamas to support recovery efforts following Hurricane Dorian. OBR is a nonprofit organization started by barbecue enthusiasts that has grown to become the nation’s premier disaster feeder with people from all walks of life with diverse skillsets. In common, they are all dedicated to serving hot meals to displaced residents and first responders following natural disasters across the country. This deployment in the Bahamas will be their first international deployment.Operation BBQ Relief will be preparing hot meals in Ft. Lauderdale and airlifting up to 30,000 meals daily with the help of a flying piece of history. The “Miss Montana” is a US C-47 World War II Military transport and she will see as many as sixty sorties over the next month as she lifts hot meals and spirits to those in need.“We’re deployed on our first international mission. As our teams were prepared to support an east coast land strike that did not unfold, we saw the devastation in the Bahamas and knew we had to help. There was an overwhelming desire by our volunteer base to provide hot meals to the communities in need wherever they may be. The push to head to the islands with the healing power of BBQ was a no brainer.” says Stan Hays, Co-Founder and CEO, Operation BBQ Relief. “For those who have the ability to fund our efforts or would like to volunteer, we encourage them to visit OperationBBQRelief.org .”OBR was established in 2011, following a devastating tornado in Joplin, Mo. Since then, the organization has deployed to disasters including Hurricane Michael in the panhandle of Florida, Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina, and the Carr fire, all in 2018. Through deployments in 60 disaster-stricken communities and 26 different states across the country, OBR has served 3 million meals, with the help of more than 14,000 volunteers.In 2017, president and CEO Stan Hays was recognized by CNN as one of their “CNN Heroes” for his work with OBR. In May 2019 Operation BBQ Relief was recognized as The Volunteer Organization of the Year by the Florida Governor’s Hurricane Conference for their work. Operation BBQ Relief Connects, Inspires, Serves, Educates and Feeds Those In Need.OBR depends on donations and volunteers to make a difference. Please visit Operationbbqrelief.org to learn how to help.Media Contact:David MarksHead of Marketing and Communicationsdmarks@operationbbqrelief.org610-564-0885# # #About Operation BBQ ReliefOperation BBQ Relief is a 501.c.3 Disaster Relief Organization on a mission to provide friendship, compassion and hot barbecue meals to displaced residents and emergency personnel during times of natural and other disasters. Run almost entirely by volunteers who participate in barbecue competitions across the country, Operation BBQ Relief combines its expertise in cooking and catering barbecue meals with its ability to quickly mobilize teams into any area where disaster disrupts and tears apart the lives of Americans. Donate to Operation BBQ Relief, or connect on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter.

