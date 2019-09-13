Get to know the best Hot-tub-filters in the world - new and revolutionary

hot-tub-filters for better water quality

All spa manufacturers improve their products every year. But the filters always stayed the same. There wasn`t even an evolution happening. We invented them new.

filter finer, longer, cheaper and more environmentally friendly than standard filter cartridges!

Ego³ hot tub filters replace your existing fleece or paper hot tub filters. This 30 year old technology with a simple filter fleece is now finally replaced by a new technology, which offers you more comfort and pleasure with your hot tub.

We all know all the problems that conventional hot tub filters cause us. They are constantly clogged, go very difficult to clean, an exchange of the hot tub filter costs relatively is a lot and frequently necessary, in winter the replacement of the filters is particularly unpleasant, much of the dirt goes down when the hot tub filters are turned out and remains in the Water and the filters are also extremely unwieldy. That has already disturbed us imer everything and 4 years ago we had then the igniting idea for a new hot tub filter.

He shouldn't have all these mistakes anymore and now we are happy and very successful with the new EGO3 hot tub filters due to its many advantages. One hot tub filter as it should be!

Buy hot-tub-filters from EGO3: They are available for almost all hot tub brands!

What can you expect from a perfect hot tub filter from EGO3?

My all new hot tub Filter should be cheaper than the previous cartridge filters! EGO3 hot tub filters are cheaper, because you only need have to replace the filter material (or even only be able to clean it 3-4 times every 2-3 months) and do not have to replace the entire hot tub filter every time after a short time.

My new hot tub filter should be much easier to use! EGO3 hot tub Filters are much easier to clean and much easier to handle. Either you just change the filter balls or you simply rinse them out like a sponge.

I want my hot tub to have even clearer water! Only EGO3 hot tub Filters have the unique Zero Dirt Technology and Filter even the finest particles from the hot tub water

I also want to save costs in chemistry and also put less chemistry in the hot tub! They no longer need flocculants, In addition, the need for chemicals is reduced because EGO3 filters leave little or no dirt in the water and the particles are only a few micrometers in size.

I want less work with the hot tub filter when it's dirty! Only the EGO3 technology offers that, too. If you want to Cleaning filter balls is much easier than cleaning a cartridge filter. Balls out, no dirt dissolves when taken out, rinse under clear water, ready. And that only every 2-4 months! Saves 90% of your time. If you simply change the filter balls, you have 99% less work.

I want to be 100% satisfied with my hot tub filter! EGO³ hot tub Filters are the only product on the market to offer a 4 month Satisfaction and money-back guarantee! Because we only want 100% satisfied customers.

And that's what our Spafilters offer. We can promise you any of the above points. The EGO3 filter and we dare to say that too, is simply much better than the Filter you've had so far.

The only hot tub filter with the 7-fold JA warranty!

TRUST YOUR EGO³ Filter!

The only hot tubfilter with 4 months MONEY BACK WARRANTY if you are not satisfied.

1. filter cheaper

YES, washable, reusable and it only needs to replace the filter material by simply replacing the filter balls and not the whole hot tub filter every time. can be exchanged. SAVE MONEY and relax! And if you throw away the filter material each time and replace the dirty balls with new ones, it is still cheaper and you save time. SAVE TIME and relax!

2. filter more reliably

YES, since EGO³ whirlpool filters can hardly clog up, due to the unique Twirling Technology and therefore always filters with an enormously large 3-dimensional filter volume. NO STOP - 3D FILTERVOLUMES, only whirlpool filters from EG SpaSolutions GmbH offer this.

3. easier to clean

YES, the cleaning is extremely easy like with a sponge. How the EASY SQUEEZE TECHNOLOGY works can be seen on the underside "Cleaning the hot tub filter". EGO³ hot tub filters are the easiest to clean hot tub filters on the market.

4. fine filtering

YES, because EGO³ hot tub filters filter even the smallest particles after only a few days due to the adhesive technology. We're talking about the ZERO DIRT TECHNOLOGY. That means there's 0 dirt in the hot tub. Your hot tub filter from EGO3 filters 100% of the particles! This is absolutely unique!

5. filter longer

YES, due to the huge cylindrical 3D filter area, EGO³ hot tub filters can absorb much more dirt. We call that the 3D-HIGH VOLUME FILTER TECHNOLOGY!

6. keep the dirt in the filter

YES, as the particles are sucked into the filter interior, they remain in the filter even when turned out. And according to a popular saying in Las Vegas. only hot tub filter manufacturer say: What happens in an EGO3 filter stays in an EGO3 filter! All dirt remains in the EGO³ hot tub Filter!

7. filter more environmentally friendly

YES, by PET RECYCLING FILTERMATERIAL (Made in Germany) and reusable filter cartridges. We protect the environment! No other hot tub filter can that!

EGO3 Hot tub filters



