Stonehill Selected as Finalist for United States Chamber of Commerce Emerging Business of the Year

TAMPA, FL, USA, September 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill announced today that it has been selected as a finalist for Emerging Business of the Year as part of the United States Chamber of Commerce Dream Big Awards presented by MetLife. The program celebrates the achievements of small businesses and honors their contributions to America’s economic growth. Award winners will be announced at the Dream Big Awards Gala on Wednesday, October 16 in Washington, D.C. as part of the 2019 Small Business Summit at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. This is the Stonehill’s second year in a row being selected as a finalist.

Stonehill was founded to help the world’s most interesting brands to identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. The company has been recognized as international experts in Design Thinking - a unique methodology that uses human centered design and data driven insights to solve complicated problems. In a short period of time, Stonehill has delivered solutions for a diverse set of clients that include Melting Pot Restaurants, White and Case, Bowie State University, Girl Scouts, Restaurant Magic, Oregon Tilth, and Valley Bank.

Stonehill was founded by Florida entrepreneur, Doug Pace, who had previously been a partner in one of the most recognized digital agencies in the United States. Mr. Pace was recently recognized by the American Business Awards as Entrepreneur of the Year.

“Being selected as a finalist for United States Chamber of Commerce Emerging Business of the Year is a great honor,” said Doug Pace, Founder and CEO of Stonehill. “I have been surprised by how fast we have grown and look forward to our future of helping organizations apply design thinking and business intelligence to solve challenging problems!”

About Stonehill

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. As recognized experts in Design Thinking, Customer Experience, and Business Intelligence, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunities, create change, and accelerate growth. Our teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts, giving us the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce as a finalist for Startup of the year, the US Chamber of Commerce as a Finalist for Emerging Business of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers.



