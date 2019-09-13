Genie Gateway Introduces its Patent Pending, Closed Loop Real-Time Payment System, for High-Risk and Underbanked Merchants

Telecommunicatios - Ecommerce - Cable TV - Internet The new way to pay! Real-Time Money Transfer Between GenieCard and GenieChecking

Payment processing innovator Genie Gateway announced its plans today to extend a new payment technology serving traditionally underserved and unbanked merchants

Providing High Risk Merchants with GenieChecking joined with the ability to receive real-time payments from their customer’s GenieCard or cell phone number is the most powerful tool for closing sales” — Thomas Skala

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, September 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate ReleaseSeptember 13, 20194570 South Eastern Avenue - Suite 26-221Las Vegas, Nevada 89119 USAPhone: (888) 207-0432Media Email: Press@GenieGateway.comPress Room: http://GGWY.Info/Press_Room.php Genie Gateway Introduces its Patent Pending, Closed Loop Real-Time Payment System, for High-Risk and Underbanked MerchantsPayment processing innovator Genie Gateway announced its plans today to extend a new payment technology serving traditionally underserved and unbanked merchants. The service is based on their recently filed provisional patent of their invention for real time transfer of funds from a Customer’s GenieCard to their Merchant’s GenieChecking eWallet, using only their cell phone number as the new way to pay.Genie Gateway CEO, Thomas Skala explained that, “Providing Underserved and High Risk Merchants with the combination of their own GenieChecking account joined with the ability to receive real-time payments from their customer’s GenieCard or cell phone number is the most powerful tool for closing sales, face-to face, on the telephone, or online”.Thomas Skala continued, “GenieCard holders can now pay for goods and services simply by giving merchants their cell phone number – as the new way to pay. Merchants ONLY need the customer’s cell phone number and the dollar amount of the purchase. They enter that information into their Genie Tablet and one click completes the sale. Customers immediately get a text message requesting their authorization. The moment the customer approves, the merchant gets paid – in REAL-TIME – on Genie Gateway’s closed loop payment system.There’s no credit card or banking information exchanged, and there are no delays!• Customers are happy because they keep their privacy!• Merchants are happy because they get paid right away!”Genie Gateway CTO Stuart Scamman said. “The new real-time transfer system lets a Genie Gateway customer move funds from their GenieCard to their GenieChecking, from GenieChecking to GenieCard or to merchants, in seconds, anytime, 24x7x365. And, as the transaction is completely closed, there is no requirement for Visa processing or qualifications – for customer OR merchant!”Mark Newgreen, Genie Gateway’s CFO was similarly enthusiastic. “We’re confident this new system is so fast and so simple to use that it will change the way people look at stored-value debit cards and virtual checking accounts.”Peter Greco, President of Parex said, “Let’s cut to the chase. While trying to make our payment services as simple as possible, I’ve been asking people four questions. Almost everyone answers the same way, and I bet you will too:‘Do you have a credit Card?’ ‘Yes’.‘Do you know the number without looking?’ ‘Sorry no…’‘Do you have a cell phone?’ ‘Sure.’‘Do you know the number?’ ‘Of course.’“I rest my case. Imagine your customers visiting your dispensary and ONLY needing to give your checkout counter operator their cell phone number to pay for their purchase?”“GenieCards can now be loaded with cash at over 100,000 locations nationwide, and via ACH from most employers and banks in the USA,” explained Randall Skala, Vice President and COO of Genie Gateway. “Unbanked individuals can now visit a participating store, for example a 7-ELEVEN, Safeway or Walgreens and load $500.00 cash on to their GenieCard, use their GenieCard anywhere Visa is accepted, or transfer some of that money to their GenieChecking account in real-time, to pay other bills by sending GenieChecks via email for their other bills.”-30-About the Genie Gateway – www.GGWY.Info Genie Gateway (GGWY) - holds the Key to Unlocking a Wide-Open Opportunity by using its patented technology to create a unique environment where customers can communicate and send and receive payments, globally, in real-time through Telecommunications, eCommerce, Cable TV, and High Speed Internet, integrated on one platform into One Unified Solution.Genie Gateway focuses on the "low hanging fruit" of un-banked and underserved businesses and consumers who want a fully rounded presence on the internet and by phone, without the cost and complexity of the build-it-yourself approach by consolidating merchant services, Telecommunications, Cable TV and High Speed Internet providers, Genie Gateway's forward-looking platform blends the products and services needed to operate a business - traditionally purchased from several vendors - into one seamless service.Genie Gateway is U.S. registered company, publicly owned company under the symbol GGWY.Genie Gateway has three operating subsidiaries, Genie Gateway, Summit Digital Inc., and BillPay Management:· Genie Gateway is a forward-looking unified communications and payment processing platform, blending the products and services needed to operate a business, traditionally purchased from several vendors, into one seamless service.. Summit Digital Inc is a Multi-System Operator providing Cable TV, High Speed Internet, and related services, targeting rural communities as a specific high-growth market within the Cable Television and high speed internet industry.· BillPay Management Whether your company wants to process in-house or take advantage of an outsourced approach; BillPay offers you the industry's most comprehensive payment processing choices. The quality of your processing service has never been more important; it protects against reputational risk, competitive disadvantage and customer attrition.CONTACT:Genie Gateway Press4570 South Eastern Avenue - Suite 26-221Las Vegas, Nevada 89119 USAPhone: (888) 207-0432Media Email: Press@GenieGateway.comPress Room: http://GGWY.Info/Press_Room.php

