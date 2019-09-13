Mens Probiotics Manufacturer Comments on the Importance of Strains

Mens Probiotic Ultra-70 Probiotics Vita Miracle Probiotics

Vita Miracle, the manufacturer of mens probiotics, has recently discussed the importance of selecting the right strains in a probiotic formulation.

GILBERT, AZ, USA, September 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Well-known manufacturer of health products, Vita Miracle, has recently discussed how strain selection makes an impact on the efficiency of mens probiotic formulations. The company’s popular probiotic product, Ultra 70 Probiotics, has been performing reasonably well on Amazon to date. The gluten-and-dairy-free capsules support digestive and immune health.Probiotics are live bacteria and yeasts that have a positive impact on human health, particularly the digestive system. They are also known as "helpful" or “good” bacteria because they help keep the gut healthy. Among other things, probiotics assist the digestive process by affecting the nerves that control gut movement.“Specific strains of probiotics stimulate our immune system. Some bacteria are necessary for hormone production or vitamin and nutrient absorption,” said Michael York, the spokesperson from Vita Miracle. “The American College of Gastroenterology indicates that particular strains of probiotics may aid digestion, prevent diarrhea, ease vaginal infections, prevent autoimmune diseases, ease skin ailments, and fend off urinary infections.”York also mentioned that the key to formulating the best probiotics for men is targeting the right strains. To enhance its efficiency, Vita Miracle’s Ultra 70 Probiotics uses 15 carefully selected strains, including Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus plantarum, Lactobacillus paracasei and Bifidobacterium lactis. Also, many probiotics available on the market fail to perform their intended function because they die before reaching the small intestine. Vita Miracle uses stomach-acid-resistant delayed-release capsules to increase the survivability of probiotics by 20 times.“My stomach feels so much better. I feel like everything's working together the way it's supposed to,” an impressed user mentioned in her Amazon review. “I don't have to eat yogurt anymore, which I don't like to keep my system in the condition is supposed to be in. I researched, and this product seemed to be the one that would do the most for me, and I believe it has.”Those interested in probiotics for men and women should visit the company’s website or Amazon storefront.###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.