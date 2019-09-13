Gastric Sleeve Vitamin Benefits Explained by Wellness Brand

Universal Body Labs UBL Vitamin Absorption chart Bariatric Liquid Force Multivitamin

Universal Body Labs explains the benefits and effectiveness of its vitamins after gastric sleeve surgery, including rapid absorption into the body.

SEATTLE, WA, USA, September 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Universal body labs, a manufacturer of top nutrition aids, has explained the benefits of taking its vitamins after gastric sleeve surgery . The company's Bariatric Liquid Force Multivitamins have, to date, become a popular choice on Amazon for weight-loss surgery patients."Studies have shown that individuals who have had any weight loss surgery, such as gastric bypass, lap-band or a gastric sleeve, have a greater need for an effective multivitamin than those who have not. Gastric surgeries limit the amount of food that an individual can consume every day. As a result, the body does not get enough nutrients to function optimally," explains Kevin Vegors, the company spokesperson.Experts suggest the use of multivitamins to help patients get enough vitamins, antioxidants and other essential nutrients. The gastric bypass multivitamin pills should be easy to swallow with no aftertaste in the mouth, as is the case with most vitamin supplements available in health-food stores, says the brand. Since the digestive system is impaired, gastric vitamins should be absorbed quickly and efficiently into the body and not cause dumping.According to Universal Body Labs, its Bariatric Liquid Force Multivitamins meet all the requirements specified by the FDA and contain all nutrients on the gastric bypass vitamins list . And, unlike other vitamins, the brand says its formulation absorbs rapidly into the body without causing any discomfort or side effects."Patients need just two liquid-filled capsules per day to get all the doctor-recommended vitamins and antioxidants, as well as our proprietary blend of 29 essential nutrients with 42 super fruits and vegetables," adds Vegors."This multivitamin is ideal with weight programs. The nutritional support it gives enhances the dietary process of successful weight management. It makes it easy to get these nutrients into the daily diet. GREAT product!" commented a satisfied buyer on Amazon.Those who want more information about Universal Body Labs' Bariatric Liquid Force Multivitamins should visit the company's website or Amazon storefront.###



