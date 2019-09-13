Virtual “ALIEN” Models Binxie and Aliza Join Forces For TOP SECRET UNDERCOVER AREA 51 RAID

Virtual "alien" models Aliza and Binxie with The Kiss Boyz in Top Secret Area 51 Raid

Duo to be joined by Instagram sensations Kristen Hancher and The Kiss Boyz

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beginning on September 20th, find out what’s really hidden in Area 51… Alien Avatars @ ALIZAREXX and @ ITSBINXIE , two virtual personalities backed by Silicon Beach tech startup NEON EVOLUTION , are planning a secret mission to breach the borders of the top-secret government facility. Beginning at 12:01AM on 9/20/19, watch the mission unfold across the two Alien Avatars’ social accounts, via multiple social platforms.Aliza & Binxie have recruited a diverse and skilled crew, consisting of: 1) Influencer, YouTuber, and TikTok sensation KRISTEN HANCHER @kirstenhancher, who’s amassed over 6 million Instagram followers and has a combined monthly viewership of 20+ Million across various social platforms. 2) THE KISS BOYZ @thekissboyz, a dance group of three gender-bending men famously seen performing alongside A-List artists such as Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monae, Janet Jackson, FKA Twigs, Charlie XCX, Sam Smith, and Katy Perry.Fashion Giant DOLLS KILL has signed on as a mission backer, styling the crew’s wardrobe and providing a secondary platform to cross-promote the Area 51 discoveries with their cult following.Join the mission to discover the secrets that lie within and follow @alizarexx and @itsbinxie. Both accounts will be posting teasers leading up to the event. The countdown to the mission begins NOW!TIME: Starting at 12:01AMDATE: 9/20/19 and days thereafterWHERE: Instagram, Primarily IGTV, Twitter, Youtube, TikTokAVATAR ACCOUNTS: @alizarexx @itsbinxieSUPPLEMENTAL ACCOUNTS: @neon_evolution @kristenhancher@dollskill @thekissboyz####About Neon Evolution:Neon Evolution is creating a futuristic Universe of virtual beings who embody pop culture, artistry and technology in a new form of entertainment. Their first characters, Aliza and Binxie arrived on Earth in May of 2019.The company is the brain child of Brian Lee, Founder of the Honest Company with Jessica Alba, ShoeDazzle with Kim Kardashian, Legal Zoom, and most recently Art of Sport with Kobe Bryant.About Aliza Rexx & Binxie:Coming from their home planet of E88, the two aliens are here to make a cultural and creative impact while navigating human life on Earth. The two can hear something call-ing them from within AREA 51…something that no human can hear. They’ve assembled a mission to find out what or whom it is, and they know they can’t go in alone. Strength is in numbers, even for Aliens.



