Phosphoenolpyruvate Carboxykinase 1 Inhibitor Screening Kit for studying potential inhibitors of Human PEPCK1
In BioVision’s Human Phosphoenolpyruvate Carboxykinase 1 Inhibitor Screening Kit, PEPCK1 is coupled with a set of enzymes that covert PEP and carbonate into a series of intermediates and hydrogen peroxide, which in turn reacts with a probe thereby generating a colorimetric signal (OD 570 nm). In the presence of PEPCK1 Inhibitor,the reaction is impeded. A PEPCK1 Inhibitor Control is included to compare the efficacy of the sample inhibitors. The assay is highthroughput adaptable and can be completed in less than 1 hr.
Figure: Inhibition of Human PEPCK1 activity by PEPCK1 Inhibitor (IC50 = 90 mM). Assay was performed following the kit K2012 protocol.
For more information on this assay kit, visit: https://www.biovision.com/phosphoenolpyruvate-carboxykinase-1-inhibitor-screening-kit.html
For complete list of our product offerings, visit: www.biovision.com.
