Company Announcement Date: September 10, 2019 FDA Publish Date: September 12, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Candy/Gum (without chocolate) Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared eggs and milk Company Name: RONG SHING Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Rong Shing of Brooklyn, NY is recalling its 450g packages of FuPaiYuan Matcha candy because they may contain undeclared eggs and milk allergens. Consumers who are allergic to eggs and milk may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

FuPaiYuan Matcha candy was distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders. The product comes in 450g, clear plastic package marked with lot #20181126 on the top and a “Best Before: 08/25/2019” stamped on the box. The product UPC code is 6922828864784.

No illness or allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling be New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of undeclared eggs and milk in the 450g packages of FuPaiYuan which did not declare eggs and milk ingredient on the label.

Consumers who have purchased 450g packages of FuPaiYuan are urged to return them to the place of purchase for full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-718-308-1177.