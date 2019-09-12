A large and important collection of Native American baskets will be part of Susanin's September 20th auction in Chicago

Pima round woven tray with a geometric pattern, 15 ¾ inches in diameter (est. $1,000-$1,500). Panamint woven basket with a lovely butterfly pattern, made in Southern California in the early 20th century, 4 inches by 7 inches (est. $1,000-$1,500). Round Tulare woven gambling tray with a star pattern, circa 1920, 2 inches by 16 inches (est. $1,000-$1,500). Apache woven olla basket with a geometric design, circa 1900 and measuring 7 ½ inches by 8 ½ inches (est. $1,000-$1,500). Woven Pomo basket with beads and feathers decorations, 1 ½ inches by 5 ½ inches by 4 inches (est. $600-$800).

The baskets are part of Susanin’s Fall Premiere Auction, online and in the Chicago gallery. The collection comes from the estate of a private collector.

Most of the baskets were purchased at Quintana Galleries in Portland, Oregon; the Heard Museum in Phoenix, Arizona; and the Hopi and Navajo reservations in Arizona.” — Max Condon

CHICAGO, ILL., UNITED STATES, September 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A large and impressive collection of Native American baskets , nearly 50 lots in all and largely dating from the early to mid-20th century, will be part of Susanin’s Fall Premiere Auction on Friday, September 20th, online and live in the gallery located at 900 South Clinton in Chicago, starting at 10 am Central. Internet bidding is available through LiveAuctioneers.com.The Native American basket collection comes from the estate of a private collector. Most were purchased at Quintana Galleries in Portland, Oregon; the Heard Museum in Phoenix, Arizona; and the Hopi and Navajo reservations in Arizona. The California baskets came largely from museums and galleries in Palm Desert, California. All the baskets are rare and highly collectible.Star lots from the collection will include a Pima round woven tray with a geometric pattern, 15 ¾ inches in diameter; a Panamint woven basket with a lovely butterfly pattern, made in Southern California in the early 20th century, 4 inches by 7 inches; and a round Tulare woven gambling tray with a star pattern, circa 1920, 2 inches by 16 inches. All have estimates of $1,000-$1,500.Also expected to bring $1,000-$1,500 is an Apache woven olla basket with a geometric design, circa 1900 and measuring 7 ½ inches by 8 ½ inches. Also, a Havasupai olla basket, 7 ½ inches by 8 inches, a round woven Pima basket, 4 ½ inches by 11 inches, and an Apache olla basket, circa 1900, 9 inches by 8 inches, all boast geometric patterns and estimates of $800-$1,200.A Tlingit round woven rattle-top basket with floral decorations, circa 1915, 3 inches by 5 inches, is also expected to command $800-$1,200; while a woven Pomo basket with beads and feathers decorations, 1 ½ inches by 5 ½ inches by 4 inches, and a Papago woven olla basket with multi-colored spiral decorations, 8 ¼ inches by 9 inches, both carry pre-sale estimates of $600-$800.The sale overall will contain nearly 600 lots of Mid-Century and antique furniture, Modern and Contemporary design, decorative arts, fine art, Asian arts and collectibles; and antique furniture and fine art from the estate of Lt. Gen. Hanford MacNider and his son, the industrialist Jack MacNider – names synonymous with Mason City, Iowa, where the two men lived and worked.The Mid-Century and Contemporary design and lighting category will feature examples by Cini Boeri, Dunbar, Ruth Francken, Lalique, Jules Leleu, Shiro Kuramata, Paul McCobb, Herman Miller, George Nelson, Nanda Vigo, Hans Wegner and many others.Asian decorative items will include a lovely variety of fine porcelain pieces, bronze censers, tortoiseshell brush pots and inkstone cases, cloisonné, embroidered textiles and carved semi-precious stone figures and urns.Paintings, prints and sculptures will include works by John Baldessari, Walead Beshty, Antoine Blanchard, Marc Chagall, Chuang Che, Edouard Cortes, Salvador Dali, Edouard Drouot, Erté, Virginio Ferrari, Pal Fried, Stephen Greene, David Hockney, Paul Jenkins, Zao Wou Ki, Agnes Martin, Louise Nevelson, Ed Paschke, Le Pho, Ed Ruscha, Richard Schmid, Donald Sultan, James Tissot, Andy Warhol and many others.Expected top lots will include a collection of Tiffany Studios mosaic glass zodiac panels and favrile glass mosaic tiles; an oil on canvas painting by Vietnamese artist Lê Phổ (1907-2001); a lacquered polyurethane Homme Chair with tubular steel base by sculptor Ruth Francken (Czech-American, 1924-2006); and large acrylic on canvas by Paul Jenkins (American, 1923-2012).Also expected to do well is a large acrylic on canvas by Paul Jenkins (American, 1923-2012), titled Phenomena Summer Solstice; an acrylic and collage on canvas by Chuang Che (Chinese, b. 1934), titled Autumn Landscape; a chromium-plated steel Golden Gate standard floor lamp, 95 inches tall by 85 inches wide, by Nanda Vigo (Italian, b. 1936); and a nickel-plated steel mesh armchair by Shiro Kuramata (Japanese, 1934-1991), made for Vitra, titled How High the Moon.Other top lots will include a Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller desk and return; an oval glass-top cantilevered Lunario high table on a steel base by Cini Boeri (Italian, b. 1924) for Knoll; an oil on canvas laid down on board by Edouard Cortes (French, 1884-1969), titled La Madeleine, Le Soir; and a lithograph in colors by Marc Chagall (Russian/French, 1887-1985), titled Le Fenetre Entrouverte (1975), artist-signed by Chagall in pencil and numbered (43/50).Hanford MacNider (1889-1968), who also went by Jack, was a soldier, businessman, statesman and even a presidential candidate over a long and brilliant career, during which he served with distinction in both World Wars. His son Jack (1927-2000) was the former president and CEO of Northwestern States Portland Cement Company, which the family controlled from 1908-1990.Furniture from the MacNider estate will be led by an early 19th century American Sheraton pine quadruple chair back settee with four X form chair back supports, scrolled arms and a cane seat with green cotton cushion (est. $3,000-$5,000); and an American 18th century Chippendale chest on chest maple five-drawer chest atop a four-drawer chest, 82 inches tall (est. $2,000-$4,000).A 19th century English mahogany library cabinet with an upper cabinet comprising two hinged doors with a central sliding door, and a lower cabinet with two hinged doors and a sliding panel, should command $2,000-$4,000; while an early 19th century American pine tall case clock with a face that reads, “John Taylor York Town 1810”, 92 ½ inches tall, is estimated at $1,000-$1,500.Two fine art lots carry identical estimates of $1,500-$2,000. The first is a lithograph by Mary Cassatt (American, 1904), titled Sara Wearing Her Bonnet and Coat (circa 1904), from an edition of about 100, unsigned. The second is an egg tempera on board by Peter Hurd (American, 1904-1984), titled Day’s End, signed lower left and measuring 22 inches by 22 inches (sight).In addition to live and online bidding, telephone and absentee bids will be accepted. Previews will be held Sept. 14th (from 10-2); Sept. 16th-19th (from 10-5); and Sept. 20th (9 am-12 noon).To learn more about Susanin’s Auctioneers & Appraisers and the Fall Premiere Auction planned for Friday, September 20th at 10 am Central, visit ww2.susanins.com. Updates are posted often.# # # #



