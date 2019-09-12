Bridging The Gap Between Women’s Self Image & Ad Images Demonstrated At M2Moms® The Marketing to Moms Conference

Alison Bryant, Ph.D, SVP Research, AARP

Reaching the invaluable, but invisible female consumer

My presentation will show how to bridge this gap and target the hearts (and purses) of this key market” — Alison Bryant, Ph.D, SVP Research, AARP

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alison Bryant, Ph.D, SVP Research, AARP , will show marketers how their brands can bridge the gap between women’s self-image and their inaccurate portrayal in brand messaging and advertising at M2Moms® -The Marketing to Moms Conference . M2Momswill be held October 16 & 17, 2019, at Fordham University’s NYC Lincoln Center campus. It is presented by Fordham’s Center for Positive Marketing and attended by national and global brand marketing executives to learn how to build more business with women and moms.The Dominant Consumer Decision Maker“Everyone wants to see themselves represented in media and marketing,” Bryant said, “but today we have a huge gap between older moms & women, who are driving a significant percentage of the economy and purchase decisions, and their images in brand messaging and advertising. Overall, 85% of women wish that advertising used more realistic images but as women get older, they feel even more underrepresented. That is critical for brands to understand, because 7 in 10 women are more likely to buy or switch to brands that feature people their age! My presentation will show how to bridge this gap and target the hearts (and purses) of this key market.”Moms Many Roles“No question that moms and women are super consumers and as Alison points out their loyalty and purchasing is critical to every brand’s success,” according to Nan McCann, M2Momsproducer. “In addition to Alison’s session, we’re featuring sessions on how moms and women are using every screen at their disposal to network, search, get advice, recommend, shop & buy. The tech sessions & media discussions will be presented by Google, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Foursquare, BuzzFeed, JetBlack, Instagram and Edison Research. Additionally, we’ll explore how “smart” innovation is changing the home environment.”More 2019 Highlights:“Alison’s session also expands another of this year’s topics concerning how intergenerational marketing has become a key component of marketing to moms and women. It also includes timely new presentations on the very real differences between millennial moms and the massive emerging cohort of Gen Z women and moms. And we’re looking at how micro-insights help marketers increase their research ROI and get the most out of their data and info. We’ll also take an in-depth look at the moms market in China. Every year 17 million new babies are born in China versus only 4 million new US babies. It absolutely dwarfs the US market,”Creative Engagement & Awards:“It’s not all work. In keeping with our annual traditions we’ll present our “Mom First” & “This Woman Means Business” Awards. The “Mom First” Award is given to a mom who saw and successfully pursued a business opportunity she discovered while being a mom. The “This Women Means Business” Award is presented to a proven business leader… an innovator and visionary…who in words and actions recognizes that women can be a transforming economic force in the world today…that for every successful enterprise, women mean business.”Alison Bryant Bio:Alison Bryant, Ph.D.SVP, ResearchAARP www.aarp.org Dr. Alison Bryant leads the Research Center for AARP, integrating insights and ideas that help the organization, consumers, and external stakeholders understand, engage with, and innovate for the 50+ consumer and their families. She is a renowned expert on the impact of media, technology, and play on consumers.Prior to AARP, Alison was the founder and co-CEO of PlayScience, a research and design firm that led innovation around branding, content creation and development for major global companies. Under her leadership, PlayScience partnered with dozens of marquee family brands, including Sesame Workshop, Disney, Girl Scouts, and many others. Alison was also Senior Director of Digital Research & Strategy for the Nickelodeon/MTV Networks Kids & Family Group.Before joining Nickelodeon, she was an assistant professor of communication at Indiana University. Alison has three edited books -The Children's Television Community, Television and the American Family (2nd Ed), and Service-Learning in the University Classroom - and over 30 research articles and chapters. Alison earned her Ph.D. from the Annenberg School of Communication at the University of Southern California.M2Moms/ M2WSponsors:Presenting Sponsor for 2019 is The Center for Positive Marketing at Fordham University. Additional sponsors include: Google, AARP, Facebook, Healthline, Foursquare, WongDoody, GfK, The Motherboard, FlashLight Insights, Playwell LLC, Marketing to Mums, Tinybeans, Incite, The Female Factor, The Hunter Miller Group, Edison Research, BuzzFeed, Millennial Ad Network, Foundry 360 at Meredith, Snippies and Tiny Tutus.About M2Moms/ M2WM2Moms-The Marketing to Moms ConferenceM2W-The Marketing to Women ConferenceOctober 16 & 17, 2019, Pope Auditorium at Fordham UniversityFor information: www.M2Moms.com www.m2w.biz or 860.724.2649 or nan@pme-events.comM2Moms& M2Ware produced by PMEEnterprises LLC.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.