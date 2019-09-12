Logic Supply and Inductive Automation Launch Edge Gateways with Ignition

Compact and resistant to dust, vibration and extreme temperatures, the devices come pre-loaded with Ignition, enabling powerful data automation at the edge.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global industrial and IoT computer hardware manufacturer, Logic Supply (www.logicsupply.com), has partnered with automation software expert, Inductive Automation, to release a line of edge gateways preloaded with their powerful Ignition software. Logic Supply industrial gateway solutions with Ignition provide wide operational temperature ranges, high shock and vibration tolerance, and a small footprint for installation wherever vital data is being created.

"We're excited that Ignition is now available as a pre-configurable option on Logic Supply hardware," said Don Pearson, Chief Strategy Officer for Inductive Automation. "Digital transformation is happening everywhere, including in the wide range of challenging environments for which Logic Supply hardware is ideally suited. Ignition users will now have a host of new, highly-reliable hardware options to deploy in the field."

Logic Supply hardware is specifically engineered to survive where traditional computers would fail. The company's Hardshell™ Fanless Technology combines fanless cooling, ingress protection and ruggedization, including vibration resistance, to ensure reliability even in the most challenging environments. Their edge gateway systems provide powerful, efficient processing, help users avoid data latency and save money on bandwidth compared to a fully cloud-based solution.

Ignition by Inductive Automation® is an industrial application platform with tools for building solutions in human-machine interface (HMI), supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). Ignition is used in more than 100 countries and by professionals in a huge variety of industries, including manufacturing, retail, agriculture, energy management and transportation.

"Ignition is an incredibly powerful platform that's being used to make real world impacts on operational efficiencies and save users both time and money," said Johnny Chen, Partnership Manager at Logic Supply. "By offering Ignition as a configurable option on our rugged and industrial gateways, we hope to make it easier for users to harness the power of their data, no matter where it's being created."

Logic Supply hardware featuring Ignition will be on display at the upcoming Ignition Community Conference (ICC) in Folsom, California. A selection of gateways are currently available for configuration and pricing at www.logicsupply.com/markets/ignition/ or by calling +1 802 861 1590 in the US or +31 88 5200 700 in Europe to speak to a Logic Supply Solution Specialist.



About Logic Supply

A global industrial PC company focused on hardware for the IoT edge, Logic Supply designs highly-configurable computers engineered for reliability. Their systems operate in the harshest environments and power innovation in the evolving Internet of Things. Fueled by a unique direct-to-customer business model that combines vertical integration, modular product design and a powerful online platform, Logic Supply offers computers “designed to last, built to order, and delivered in days.” Founded in 2003, the company has served more than 70,000 customers. Logic Supply has offices in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. Learn more about why innovators choose to "Build It With Logic" at www.logicsupply.com or on Twitter @LogicSupply.

About Inductive Automation

Inductive Automation creates industrial software that empowers organizations to swiftly turn great ideas into reality by removing all technological and economic obstacles. By cross-pollinating IT with SCADA technologies, Inductive Automation created Ignition software, the first universal industrial application platform with unlimited potential. Ignition empowers industrial organizations around the world and in virtually every industry, with an outstanding software platform and top-notch support. For more information, visit inductiveautomation.com.



