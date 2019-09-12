Calling all Pharma Cleanroom Experts… Join us in London, the WORLD'S TOP destination to visit!

SMi Reports: London awarded top spot for Trip Advisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2019 where SMi’s Pharma Manufacturing & Cleanroom Technology in four weeks

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In less than 4 weeks SMi’s Inaugural Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Cleanroom Technology conference is set for the 9 and 10 October 2019, in London. The conference will feature key opinion leaders from all areas of the pharmaceutical, biological and cleanroom industry to explore the current topics within cleanroom design and engineering, best practices and regulation, environmental and contamination control , and pharmaceutical microbiology.According to the 2019 Trip Advisor Travellers’ Choice awards for destinations named the London top in the world rankings, up from second place in 2018. “This creative energy and cultural vibrancy can be felt in every aspect of London life: food, fashion, arts, exhibitions, shops, and nightlife" Laura Citron, CEO of tourist board Visit London.Interested in joining the conference, registrations can be made online at www.cleanroomtechnology.co.uk/pr5 for £999 only.The conference Chairman and chairman of PHSS, James Drinkwater will be opening the conference on day two with ‘ Development of Aseptic-Containment Strategies (ACS) for Processing of New Toxic, Potent or Bio-Hazard SterileMedicinal Products and Therapies’, covering:• Rationale for development of an Aseptic Containment strategy (ACS) to sit alongside the Annex 1 Contamination control strategy CCS required for sterile medicinal product manufacture.• Aseptic-Containment risk characterisation and risk control containment levels at Health based exposure levels.• Research into Aerosol distribution and containment in filling sterile Toxic and Biohazard medicinal and therapy products in barrier and combined cleanroom technologyThe event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download online and register at www.cleanroomtechnology.co.uk/pr5 Proudly Sponsored by: CONTEC & DUPONTFor sponsorship and exhibitor enquiries, contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6000 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukPharmaceutical Manufacturing & Cleanroom Technology ConferenceConference: 9th & 10th October 2019Workshops: 8th October 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK#SMiCleanroom



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.