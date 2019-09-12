Church of Scientology’s Troop 313 Earning Stripes at Merit Badge Academy

The Scouts of Troop 313, chartered to the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization held a Merit Badge Academy at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center in downtown Clearwater. Scouts have 137 different merit badges to choose from.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, September 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday September 7th, the Boy Scout Troop 313 chartered by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization held their merit badge classes in the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center. The classes presented were Electronics and Finger Printing & Crime Prevention. It was the first of a series of classes leading up to the Merit Badge Academy that will welcome troops from across the Tampa Bay area on September 28th.

At the Electronics Class, the Scouts learned how to do soldering and created their very own mechanical circuit in compliance with the Electronics merit badge requirements.

In the second class, on Crime Prevention and Finger Printing, the Scouts learned ways to prevent crime.

In the process of earning Merit Badges, Scouts learn skills that will help them later in life, even on their future chosen career path. To earn the rank of Eagle Scout, candidates must get twenty one merit badges, including badges on cooking, emergency preparedness and first aid.

Jill Lumsden, the secretary of the Boy Scout Troop 313 said, “The Merit Badge Academy makes it possible for professionals and community leaders to meet and consult with many Scouts at the same time. Youth are then able to learn more and get more done on their Merit Badges.”

Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, who himself was an Eagle Scout, summed it up with what he wrote, “Of all the information which became important to me, such as photography, woodlore, signaling, and many other subjects, the basics of it was laid in Scouting.”

To register for the Merit Badge Academy please contact Michael at the CCV Center at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org

About the Church of Scientology

The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 165 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this. The Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs, such as anti-drug campaigns, human rights campaigns and global education programs. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.



